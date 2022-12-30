ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Starkville Daily News

Bulldogs win one for Mike, defeat Illinois in ReliaQuest Bowl

A stadium equipped with a Pirate ship in a tropical environment with a team hungry to play for the memory for its coach set the stage for a storybook close to Leach’s career. Though he wouldn’t be credited with the win, there was no doubt that his presence was felt.
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

MSU men's basketball makes trip to Tennessee

The Bulldogs were brought back down to earth a bit with a 78-67 loss to the Crimson Tide. MSU, which stands 11-2 overall, has had some time to shake that off and plays its first game of the new year Tuesday night when it travels to face the Tennessee Volunteers.
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Bulldogs hope to keep clicking against Rebels

Luckily for the Bulldogs, they’re playing the best basketball that they’ve played so far under Purcell. After the team started 5-2 with a couple of tough losses to good teams South Dakota State and Nebraska, Purcell’s squad has won seven-straight games. The last three have been, perhaps,...
STARKVILLE, MS
WLBT

Longtime sports reporter Chuck Stinson dies at 60

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chuck Stinson, a Tennessee native who covered sports in Mississippi for three decades, died Monday after an extended illness. Chuck was 33 when he joined WLBT in the summer of 1995, after serving as sports director at WABG in Greenwood. For the next 14 years, he covered every major sports story in Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Holiday traffic in Mississippi with MHP Trooper Cal Robertson

Some say while sales are great, they are struggling to keep up with the demand. Local business owners are working to help make your transition to a healthier lifestyle easier. Another Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect along the coast tonight, so be careful if you have to drive! A few showers are possible, too. We’re going to stay warm and muggy this evening with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Showers and storms are likely on Tuesday, and there is a risk for some strong to severe storms. There’s the potential for some storms to produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, a few tornadoes, and hail.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Pleasant day to end 2022

For people wanting to spend time outdoors this New Year’s Eve, Mississippi is in the perfect spot sandwiched between storm systems. Any remaining showers will leave the area by lunchtime and skies will become partly cloudy to clear by this afternoon. There are plenty of activities going on in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY declared for Tuesday due to the threat of Severe Weather

This evening will be mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures falling into the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for TUESDAY. Models have been a little more aggressive today and continue to show a potent set-up for severe weather tomorrow across South Mississippi. We expect supercells to develop south of I-20 tomorrow morning around 9-10am. Those supercells would then move into the Pine Belt during the lunchtime hours, posing a DECENT Tornado Threat. The cells will merge and form a squall line during the afternoon as everything slowly moves off to the east. Severe Weather will come to an end after 7pm.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Gusty storms causing power outages while severe threat expands

Today’s storms and torrential rain were right on schedule. So far, there haven’t been any reports of major damage, but thousands of people are without power this morning. Jefferson County is the hardest hit this morning with nearly half of its population without power. With 4,899 electric customers total, the county is reporting 2,214 customers without electricity. Amite and Copiah counties are also reporting more than 1,000 customers without electricity in both counties, while smaller numbers of outrages are scatted from Yazoo County to Pearl River County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Lottery is a big win for Mississippi

You may have noticed old roads being paved or new school books, or laptops, for your children, but did you know the lottery may have paid for it?. The state highway fund was created when the lottery law was passed in 2018. The first 80 million dollars in proceeds from the lottery is allocated to the Mississippi Department of Transportation for ten years.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi sees spike in COVID-19 cases during holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Coronavirus cases spiked in Mississippi over the holidays leading into the new year. Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland said that there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving. With family and friends gathering recently, there is a possibility of you passing a respiratory virus. “Every single […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Tax Cuts will directly benefit over a million Mississippi Workers

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. In 2022 Mississippi made significant tax cuts, reducing the state income tax from around 7 percent to a flat 4 percent. These tax cuts will directly benefit over a million Mississippi workers and help make our state more prosperous.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Skilled to Work: General Contractor work

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) -- General contractors and their teams do construction work on homes and other buildings. WTVA got to speak with Contractor Junior Cummings and his team as they worked on an updating project for the sanctuary of Salem Christian Church. Workers were cutting boards, removing old parts, and...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Three missing Mississippi children found safe in Missouri. Couple arrested for kidnapping.

The parents of three Mississippi children who were the subject of a statewide Endangered/Missing Child alert during the Christmas holiday have been arrested in Missouri. The Pontotoc Progress reports that the three children are safe and that the parents, Austin and Chelsey Payne, were arrested in Ripley County, Missouri. The couple will be charged with three counts of kidnapping after they took the children across state lines.
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi residents can carry their driver’s licenses on their phones with Mississippi Mobile ID

Mississippi residents can now carry their state-issued ID on their phones. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has partnered with IDEMIA, the world-leading biometric and identity solutions provider, to introduce Mississippi Mobile ID to residents. Mississippi Mobile ID is a digital version of a physical driver’s license that will allow...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
copiahmonitor.com

MTK thanks legislators for their continued support

Mississippi state legislators were invited to attend an appreciation brunch Dec. 6 for their past support of the Mississippi’s Toughest Kids Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to build and maintain Mississippi’s first and only year-round fully handicap-accessible camp facility for children and adults with serious illnesses, physical and mental challenges, and other special needs.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

