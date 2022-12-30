Read full article on original website
Driver killed after slamming into a tree in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning when a car ran off the road in Shasta County and slammed into a tree. The collision happened at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in Anderson. The CHP said the driver was headed eastbound on Ox Yoke Road in...
Person found dead near Chico’s Butte County Library parking lot
CHICO, Calif. - A person was found dead in the parking lot area of the Butte County Library in Chico Monday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they responded to the library on Sherman Avenue around 7:20 a.m. after a security officer found the person and requested medical attention.
First responders encourage flooded road safety
Flooded Roads have Butte County first responders ready for water rescues and encourage drivers to avoid flooded roadways. Flooded Roads have Butte County first responders ready for water rescues and encourage drivers to avoid flooded roadways.
Rental pickup truck catches on fire on Highway 99
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - Northbound Highway 99 south of Chico was down to one lane after a pickup truck caught on fire Monday afternoon. The fire was at the intersection of Highway 99 and Neal Road. It broke out just after 12:15 p.m. The truck was fully...
Butte County Public Works expands Honcut Highway closure
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Public works has expanded the road closure on Lower Honcut Highway, according to the Butte County Public Works closures map. Lower Honcut Highway is now closed from Highway 70 to La Porte Road due to flooding. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep...
Missing Carmichael woman found dead in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A missing Carmichael woman who disappeared Wednesday morning on her way to take care of her horses in Granite Bay has been found dead. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Alice Kroese was found dead Friday in Butte County. No foul play is suspected.
All PG&E customers near Oroville restored power
OROVILLE, Calif. - 10:36 A.M. UPDATE: Power has been restored to all customers in the Oroville area Tuesday morning. The power outage left 1,500 customers without power Tuesday morning. The outage was along Highway 162 and Miners Ranch Road east of Oroville. The lights went out just after 4 a.m.
Highway 70 closed through the Feather River Canyon UPDATED
UPDATE: The highway has reopened Dec. 31, but check before taking the route, as more rain is forecast this coming week. Caltrans is advising that Highway 70 is now closed through the Feather River Canyon from the junction of Highway 89 (Greenville Wye) to 1 mile east of Jargo Gap (Pulga) due to multiple rock slides and flooding. Earlier today, Dec. 30, a portion in Butte County experienced a rockslide and one-way traffic was in effect.
Butte County's first baby of 2023 born to Philadelphia couple
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — One couple traveling all the way from Philadelphia has given birth to Butte County's very first baby. Serena Evelyn Lopez was born in the Enloe Medical Center at 9:22 AM on January 1st, making her the first baby born in Butte County in 2023. Her...
Thanks to winter storm, Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake see positive jump in water levels
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The Northstate is experiencing a needed winter storm this week and the excess rainfall is already yielding positive results for two primary water resources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. According to the California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) website, Lake Oroville is currently 683 feet high;...
Flooding closes roads across Northern California
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 5:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon reopened to traffic Saturday evening after multiple rockslide and flooding closed the road, according to the CHP Quincy. The highway was shutdown Friday night between...
Traffic Alert: Road closed due to flooding in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. — Wet weather in the Northstate has brought the threat of flooding to low-lying communities. According to Oroville CHP, Central House Road is closed due to flooding from Highway 70 to Lone Tree Road. The CHP incident page also showed reports of flooding near Messick Road and...
Rain gives way to snow in Eastern Plumas
As of 3 p.m. this afternoon Dec. 31, it’s still rain coming down in Quincy, but head east and you will run into snow. It’s now snowing in the Blairsden/Greaeagle area and points east. Plumas County and much of Northern California is supposed to catch a break tomorrow New Year’s Day, before another week of wet weather begins. Parts of Plumas — from Chester to Quincy — remain under a flood watch, while points east are under a winter storm warning. If you have photos from where you are, you can send them to [email protected] – please include a location, time of day, and photo credit information.
Police investigating 3 reports of shots fired on New Year’s Day in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - 6:30 P.M. UPDATED - Red Bluff Police Department is investigating three reports of shots fired early on New Year's Day. Police say they believe two reports may be connected. An officer told Action News Now that a drive by shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday. Sgt....
Lake Oroville Community Update - December 30, 2022
The Loafer Point paved ramp reopened for boat launching this week. The ramp has three launch lanes at current lake levels, a boarding float, and is adjacent to the Loafer Creek Recreation Day Use Area and Campground with nearby trails, campgrounds, boating, and marina store. Paved boat ramps are also...
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Gridley
GRIDLEY, Calif. - 5 P.M. UPDATE - A person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Gridley Monday afternoon, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. The person who died was not a law enforcement official, Ramsey said. Authorities are at the scene in the area of Magnolia Street and Kentucky...
NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms
Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
Elected Butte County officials sworn into office Monday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Newly elected and re-elected Butte County officials took the oath of office on Monday. This includes new Clerk-Recorder Keaton Denlay, replacing Candace Grubbs after her 36 years of service. The new Butte County Assessor Alyssa Douglas and newly-elected District 2 Supervisor Peter Durfee took the oath...
Oroville man arrested for stealing $4K in tools from Placer County man
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. - An Oroville man was arrested for stealing about $4,000 worth of tools in Granite Bay, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 9, deputies were dispatched to a burglary in Granite Bay that happened about a week earlier. The man reported that a...
Gyms and health shops are busy following New Year's resolutions
CHICO, Calif. - New year, same old resolution according to surveys put out by Statista. For the third year in a row, exercise, diet and losing weight were the top resolutions for Americans. Action News Now went to local fitness centers and health shops to see how this popular resolution...
