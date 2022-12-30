The Great Pacific Garbage Patch, also called the Pacific trash vortex, consists of a vast area of floating marine debris from humans. It is located in the Pacific Ocean, specifically in the North Pacific Gyre, with a size stretching in an area between the US states of Hawaii and California. The exact numeric size of the patch is unknown since the debris is constantly moving driven by ocean currents and winds.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO