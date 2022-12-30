Read full article on original website
Related
A man from Uganda who has 12 wives, 102 children, and 568 grandkids is worried about rising living costs
Women carrying food and supplies in UgandaPhoto byNinno JackJronUnsplash. A 67-year-old Ugandan farmer, Musa Hasahya, is worried about how he will support his family in the coming months.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
natureworldnews.com
Where's the Best Weather in the World? Top 5 Cities to Live With Great Weather
Many people are delaying their home purchase because of changes in weather dynamics in cities. Green homes were introduced in India five years ago in response to public demand. A person looking for property based on weather simply wants water available during the summer and no water logging during the...
Americans expecting economic trouble and political conflict in 2023
Negativity is swirling in the minds of a majority of Americans heading into 2023, according to a new Gallup poll.
New coronavirus subvariant rapidly spreads
Years into a pandemic and yet another variant of the omicron virus has surfaced with health experts now examining what mitigation techniques will work to stop it.
White House: U.S. coordinating with South Korea on responses to the North, including nuclear scenarios
"We're not discussing joint nuclear exercises," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, noting that South Korea doesn't have nuclear weapons.
natureworldnews.com
Great Pacific Garbage Patch Cause, Size, Facts: How Long Does It Take to Clean It Up?
The Great Pacific Garbage Patch, also called the Pacific trash vortex, consists of a vast area of floating marine debris from humans. It is located in the Pacific Ocean, specifically in the North Pacific Gyre, with a size stretching in an area between the US states of Hawaii and California. The exact numeric size of the patch is unknown since the debris is constantly moving driven by ocean currents and winds.
natureworldnews.com
Record-Breaking Warm Weather in January Unfolds in Europe
The recent weather report revealed that record-breaking warm weather unfolded in Europe. The first week of the year recorded exceptionally warm weather. This year would be different from last year as experts revealed that this January recorded the warmest. Although experts said that global heating is a problem bringing exceptionally...
natureworldnews.com
Ice Alert Issued in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Portions of England; Motorists Advised to Be Careful with Icy Pavements
According to the latest weather forecast, an ice alert was issued in portions of England, Northern Ireland and Scotland due to the weather conditions. The weather forecast said motorists should travel cautiously as the ice conditions could cause slippery roads and reduced visibility. Last year, a cold weather alert was...
natureworldnews.com
Japan Opts for Nuclear Energy Shift as Global Fuel Shortage Persists Following Russia-Ukraine War
As there is still a global fuel shortage following the Russia-Ukraine war, Japan has announced its intention to turn back to nuclear energy. On Thursday, Japan adopted a plan to extend the lives of nuclear reactors, replace aging ones, and even build new ones. This is a significant change for a nation still recovering from the Fukushima disaster, which had previously intended to phase out atomic energy.
Comments / 0