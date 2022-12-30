Read full article on original website
KULR8
MSU Billings men's hoops ekes out narrow win over Northwest Nazarene
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings men's basketball team continued its hot start to conference play by edging out Northwest Nazarene in a 54-48 win Saturday at Alterowitz Gymnasium. The Yellowjackets (10-4 overall, 4-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) improved upon the program's best-ever start to GNAC play since the...
KULR8
Northwest Nazarene's late bucket sinks MSU Billings women's basketball
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team's go-ahead buzzer-beater attempt fell short, sinking it in an 80-79 defeat to Northwest Nazarene at Alterowitz Gymnasium to give the Yellowjackets a third straight loss. A layup with five seconds remaining from the Nighthawks' (7-5 overall, 3-1 Great Northwest Athletic...
KULR8
Critical need for blood according to blood donation center
BILLINGS, Mont. - Vitalent, a blood collection center, said there is a critical need for blood donations right now. They said they need all blood types and platelets, especially Type "O." "Vitalent strives to have four days on hand of each blood type and we are currently not at that,"...
KULR8
Structure fire kills several pets; causes hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage
BILLINGS, Mont. - A structure fire Monday morning killed several animals and caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home on Boulder Avenue, the Billings Fire Department (BFD) reports. Deputy Fire Marshall Andrew McLain says no injuries are reported, but the building was occupied by three people at the...
