Jerry Jones Praises Response to Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest: "The Only Thing That Mattered Was His Well-BeingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These are the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Arlington, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
texashsfootball.com
DeSoto Eagles 6A Division 2 State Championship Photos
Photos by Stan Martin / Championship game coverage brought to you by Ja-Mar Roofing & Sheet Metal. Game photos from the DeSoto Eagles UIL State Championship win over the Vandegrift Vipers, 42-17. To see all championship game photos and features on all championship teams, order a copy of the Texas...
texashsfootball.com
Duncanville Panthers 6A Division I State Championship Photos
Photos by Stan Martin / Championship game coverage brought to you by Ja-Mar Roofing & Sheet Metal. Game photos from the Duncanville Panthers 28-21 UIL State Championship game win over the North Shore Mustangs. To see all championship game photos and features on all championship teams, order a copy of...
bossierpress.com
High school wrestling: Airline’s Perry finishes second in Allen, Texas, tournament
Airline senior Ernie Perry III finished second in the 126-pound weight class in the Texas Outlaws Tournament Saturday in Allen, Texas. Perry lost to Caio Aron of College Park (The Woodlands, Texas) 3-1 in the championship match. According to trackwrestling.com, Aron has a 28-1 record. Perry pinned his first two...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?
How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
WFAA
Reaction to TCU's Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan
DALLAS — The TCU Horned Frogs advanced to the national championship after defeating the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl. The game was filled with fireworks, fitting for New Years Eve, and celebration from fans donning Horned Frog purple everywhere. TCU's win over Michigan on Saturday night was part of the highest-scoring Fiesta Bowl ever (96 points).
heartlandcollegesports.com
Gary Patterson Shares Social Media Message after TCU Punches Ticket to National Championship
The TCU Horned Frogs are heading to the College Football National Championship Game after beating Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. TCU will meet Georgia, who beat Ohio State, in the Peach Bowl. TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is in his first year on the job in Fort...
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
fox4news.com
Building behind Bushman Elementary Schools goes up in flames in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas Fire-Rescue crews had to put out a fire at a building behind Bushman Elementary School in East Oak Cliff early Saturday morning. The fire started just before 1 a.m. Responding firefighters were called out to the building that was undergoing recent demolition work. Crews found flames coming...
KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: January 3 - 8
RED ALERT - FORT WORTH - SB 121 between Hwy 10 and Handley-Ederville Road ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED from 9 pm on Friday, 1/6 through 6 am on Monday, 1/9, traffic will be diverted to SB E. Loop 820 to the Trinity Blvd exit.
CandysDirt.com
Dallas as it Once Was: A Glimpse at Dallas’s Neighborhoods From Decades Past
On this first day of 2023, let’s take a look back at Dallas as it once was. Imagine the clip-clop of horse-drawn carriages that once traveled down Greenville Avenue. A Japanese pagoda in Oak Cliff that was accessible only by footbridge. A Dallas neighborhood with noisy yet loved resident peacocks. Here’s a look at the origins of Dallas’s most beloved neighborhoods as we’ve covered through the years on CandysDirt.com.
A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans
East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
This North Texas gun range is the perfect place to take up a new hobby in the new year
Landon Wexler ventured out to a self defense and firearms superstore that offers training and more.
Did you win? 3 $700,000 jackpot-winning Texas Lottery tickets sold near Dallas, Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Dallas Cowboys were able to take care of business Thursday night, ending 2023 on a high note, and some other North Texans and a Texan near Houston are boasting some serious wins of their own. The Texas Lottery reports three jackpot-winning Texas Two Step...
fox4news.com
1 killed, 1 injured when car drives off I-30 in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - One person is dead in a crash that shut down part of Interstate 30 for several hours in Arlington Sunday night. Police said a car went off the roadway in the westbound lanes of the highway near Fielder Road. It went down an embankment and into the...
fox4news.com
Severe storms possible in North Texas Monday
DALLAS - The new year will start off with some possible strong to severe storms in North Texas. According to the FOX 4 Weather team, there is a 70% chance of rain on Monday. The storms will likely develop after midday through the late afternoon hours. The areas along and...
WB I-30 lanes in Arlington closed after vehicle drives off roadway
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Several lanes of I-30 in Arlington were shut down on Sunday night after a vehicle drove off the roadway and fell into the water below, leaving one person dead and another critically injured.Police said that at about 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, officers responded to calls about a wreck in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Fielder Rd. They found that a vehicle had gone off of the road, down an embankment, and into the water. Rescue crews were called out to help, but one person was confirmed to be deceased. Another was critically injured and rushed to the hospital. There was no information available about their identities.The crash caused police to shut down the westbound lanes of I-30 near Fielder Rd. while crews investigate and work to clear the wreck.The investigation is ongoing.
easttexasradio.com
Suspect Leads Officers On Chase, Crashes Into Buc-ee’s
Authorities say they arrested a man for allegedly stealing a car after a mental evaluation at Methodist Medical Center in Richardson. Rockwall County Deputies later located the vehicle in Rowlett but lost it and found it in Fate. DPS then joined the chase on I-30. The suspect drove into the Buc-ee’s parking lot in Royse City and then crashed into the building at the front entrance. The suspect tried to run away through the store but was captured and transported to Greenville for a further mental evaluation. There were no injuries in the incident.
fox4news.com
Random gunfire injures 1 in Fort Worth, hits Arlington home
FORT WORTH, Texas - At least one person was injured in North Texas because of celebratory gunfire. Fort Worth police responded to a call about a person being shot about 15 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day. The injured person was struck by a bullet that fell from...
