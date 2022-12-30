ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncanville, TX

Highschool Basketball Pro

Arlington, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Grace Prep Academy basketball team will have a game with Pantego Christian Academy on January 02, 2023, 15:30:00.
ARLINGTON, TX
texashsfootball.com

DeSoto Eagles 6A Division 2 State Championship Photos

Photos by Stan Martin / Championship game coverage brought to you by Ja-Mar Roofing & Sheet Metal. Game photos from the DeSoto Eagles UIL State Championship win over the Vandegrift Vipers, 42-17. To see all championship game photos and features on all championship teams, order a copy of the Texas...
DESOTO, TX
texashsfootball.com

Duncanville Panthers 6A Division I State Championship Photos

Photos by Stan Martin / Championship game coverage brought to you by Ja-Mar Roofing & Sheet Metal. Game photos from the Duncanville Panthers 28-21 UIL State Championship game win over the North Shore Mustangs. To see all championship game photos and features on all championship teams, order a copy of...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?

How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Reaction to TCU's Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan

DALLAS — The TCU Horned Frogs advanced to the national championship after defeating the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl. The game was filled with fireworks, fitting for New Years Eve, and celebration from fans donning Horned Frog purple everywhere. TCU's win over Michigan on Saturday night was part of the highest-scoring Fiesta Bowl ever (96 points).
DALLAS, TX
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard

Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox4news.com

Building behind Bushman Elementary Schools goes up in flames in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas Fire-Rescue crews had to put out a fire at a building behind Bushman Elementary School in East Oak Cliff early Saturday morning. The fire started just before 1 a.m. Responding firefighters were called out to the building that was undergoing recent demolition work. Crews found flames coming...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Dallas as it Once Was: A Glimpse at Dallas’s Neighborhoods From Decades Past

On this first day of 2023, let’s take a look back at Dallas as it once was. Imagine the clip-clop of horse-drawn carriages that once traveled down Greenville Avenue. A Japanese pagoda in Oak Cliff that was accessible only by footbridge. A Dallas neighborhood with noisy yet loved resident peacocks. Here’s a look at the origins of Dallas’s most beloved neighborhoods as we’ve covered through the years on CandysDirt.com.
DALLAS, TX
US105

A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans

East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
FORNEY, TX
fox4news.com

1 killed, 1 injured when car drives off I-30 in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - One person is dead in a crash that shut down part of Interstate 30 for several hours in Arlington Sunday night. Police said a car went off the roadway in the westbound lanes of the highway near Fielder Road. It went down an embankment and into the...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Severe storms possible in North Texas Monday

DALLAS - The new year will start off with some possible strong to severe storms in North Texas. According to the FOX 4 Weather team, there is a 70% chance of rain on Monday. The storms will likely develop after midday through the late afternoon hours. The areas along and...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

WB I-30 lanes in Arlington closed after vehicle drives off roadway

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Several lanes of I-30 in Arlington were shut down on Sunday night after a vehicle drove off the roadway and fell into the water below, leaving one person dead and another critically injured.Police said that at about 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, officers responded to calls about a wreck in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Fielder Rd. They found that a vehicle had gone off of the road, down an embankment, and into the water. Rescue crews were called out to help, but one person was confirmed to be deceased. Another was critically injured and rushed to the hospital. There was no information available about their identities.The crash caused police to shut down the westbound lanes of I-30 near Fielder Rd. while crews investigate and work to clear the wreck.The investigation is ongoing.
ARLINGTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Suspect Leads Officers On Chase, Crashes Into Buc-ee’s

Authorities say they arrested a man for allegedly stealing a car after a mental evaluation at Methodist Medical Center in Richardson. Rockwall County Deputies later located the vehicle in Rowlett but lost it and found it in Fate. DPS then joined the chase on I-30. The suspect drove into the Buc-ee’s parking lot in Royse City and then crashed into the building at the front entrance. The suspect tried to run away through the store but was captured and transported to Greenville for a further mental evaluation. There were no injuries in the incident.
ROYSE CITY, TX
fox4news.com

Random gunfire injures 1 in Fort Worth, hits Arlington home

FORT WORTH, Texas - At least one person was injured in North Texas because of celebratory gunfire. Fort Worth police responded to a call about a person being shot about 15 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day. The injured person was struck by a bullet that fell from...
FORT WORTH, TX

