Charles “Charlie” Ralph Hardy, 80, of Tower Hill, IL, passed peacefully on Monday, January 2, 2023, in Pana Community Hospital in Pana, IL with his loved ones by his side. Charlie was born on October 5, 1942, in Shelby County, the son of Ralph and Wanda (Wilcoxon) Hardy. He was a 1960 graduate of Tower Hill High School. On April 16, 1961, Charlie married the love of his life, Carleen Foor, and they were blessed with 61 years of marriage. Through the years, Charlie worked at Mueller Casting, The Oliver Corporation, Grabb Motors and farmed most of his life in the Tower Hill area. He served on the Tower Hill School Board and the Assumption Coop Board. He was a member of the Tower Hill Christian Church and the NRA. He enjoyed farming, shooting his firearms, woodworking, hunting mushrooms, riding four-wheelers and spending time with his family. Charlie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend to many. He will be greatly missed by all those who loved him dearly.

TOWER HILL, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO