Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
taylorvilledailynews.com
Charles "Charlie" Ralph Hardy
Charles “Charlie” Ralph Hardy, 80, of Tower Hill, IL, passed peacefully on Monday, January 2, 2023, in Pana Community Hospital in Pana, IL with his loved ones by his side. Charlie was born on October 5, 1942, in Shelby County, the son of Ralph and Wanda (Wilcoxon) Hardy. He was a 1960 graduate of Tower Hill High School. On April 16, 1961, Charlie married the love of his life, Carleen Foor, and they were blessed with 61 years of marriage. Through the years, Charlie worked at Mueller Casting, The Oliver Corporation, Grabb Motors and farmed most of his life in the Tower Hill area. He served on the Tower Hill School Board and the Assumption Coop Board. He was a member of the Tower Hill Christian Church and the NRA. He enjoyed farming, shooting his firearms, woodworking, hunting mushrooms, riding four-wheelers and spending time with his family. Charlie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend to many. He will be greatly missed by all those who loved him dearly.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Christian County Sheriff's Office Offers Update On Missing Mt Auburn Man
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office has released an update on a missing Mt. Auburn man. On November 22, 2022, a male subject from rural Mt. Auburn was reported missing to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office. The 52-year-old male, Gregory A. Mendenhall, left his mother’s residence on November 1, 2022. Mendenhall left the residence driving a red 2007 Chevrolet pickup with Illinois license plate of 7215F-B. Family members advised Mendenhall has autism and his destination is unknown.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville City Council To Meet This Evening
A short Taylorville City Council meeting is scheduled for this evening at City Hall. The board will review an ordinance approving and authorizing the execution of a professional services agreement for the second amendment to the Taylorville BDD agreement. The Mayor will also look to sign a change order for the roof repair.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Police Hunting Suspect In Break-in
TPD needs your assistance in trying to identify this subject. On 12-25-2022 at approximately 0359AM, Annie’s Gaming was broken into. The subject was unable to take any amount of currency. He caused significant damage which we are waiting for a total amount. If you know this individual or a...
Comments / 0