ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

WATCH: Longhorns RB Jonathon Brooks Scores Electric TD vs. Washington

By Zach Dimmitt
LonghornsCountry
LonghornsCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1veQzG_0jyJMWJl00

After sluggish first-half play on Thursday at the Alamo Bowl against the Washington Huskies, the Texas Longhorns finally got a jolt of life from running back Jonathon Brooks.

The No. 20 Texas Longhorns had yet to maximize their unofficial home-field advantage during Thursday's matchup with the No. 12 Washington Huskies at the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.

But after trailing 13-3 at the halftime, the Horns came out of the second-half gates with a force. And thanks to running back Jonathon Brooks, Texas got itself back into a game that was in danger of slipping away.

On the first drive of the second half, Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers connected on a short screen pass to Brooks, which initially looked like it would result in an average gain on second down.

But Brooks showed off the elite speed on a catch-and-run that should get Texas fans excited for a future without Bijan Robinson.

The 34-yard touchdown was the first big play of the night for a Texas offense that had been stuck in the mud for nearly the entire first half.

Brooks and the rest of Texas' running game had combined for just 12 carries for 27 yards prior to his touchdown.

But the Texas offense now has something to build on as the third quarter treads on.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuskyMaven

Walk-On Edge Rusher Chooses to Leave Huskies

At its peak, the University of Washington football roster this past season counted 116 players. Nearly a third were walk-ons, or those without scholarships and most likely name, likeness and image deals. The unpaid show up to live out a dream, surprise the coaches and somehow convince people that they,...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

How Huskies' 9 Portal Transfer Newcomers Fared This Season

Well before the Alamo Bowl was played, Kalen DeBoer was in a competitive mood while sitting with the media one afternoon. As the early recruiting signing period came and went, the first-year University of Washington football coach casually mentioned how other programs were just now catching on that his staff was pretty good at judging talent.
SEATTLE, WA
extrainningsoftball.com

One Player’s Perspective on the Transfer Portal and Changing College Softball Programs

(Editor’s note: Claire Ginder is a true junior infielder at Texas State. After spending her freshman season at Furman, Ginder entered the transfer portal in 2021 and ultimately transferred to Texas State. In this player blog, she shares – quite candidly – her thoughts on the transfer portal both from personal experience and as someone observing the continuous movement through the portal.)
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps

AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

Austin’s 2023 Top Doctors

Search the directory HERE. Using an online survey, Austin Monthly solicited peer nominations from physicians in the greater Austin area, asking them to nominate up to three doctors per practice area who they would trust with the medical care of themselves or their family. To ensure the nomination pro- cess is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and doctors were asked to limit their nominations to physicians whose work they’ve personally witnessed. Austin Monthly then tallied the results, selecting the top percentage of vote recipients in each practice area before submitting the final list to our fact-checking process, which includes a review of good standing among medical boards.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Idaho murder victim planned to move to Austin

MOSCOW, Idaho - One of the four victims in the University of Idaho murders had planned to move to Austin. According to a New York Times article, Kaylee Goncalves had a marketing job lined up and planned to move to Austin after graduation with her close friends. A Facebook post...
MOSCOW, ID
fox7austin.com

Ascension Seton Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

AUSTIN, Texas - Ascension Seton Medical Center has welcomed a beautiful baby girl as their first baby of 2023. Camila Hametner was born at 12:48 a.m. to mother Ashley Corona and father Brent Hametner. She weighed 7.5 lbs and was 22.25 inches long.
AUSTIN, TX
LonghornsCountry

LonghornsCountry

Austin, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
721K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy