CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Using the New Year as a jumping-off point for weight loss goals is common, so much so that it means a boost for businesses in the fitness industry. Bryan Pettit works one-on-one with clients as a personal trainer at his business, GoldenTrainer Performance Studio in Cedar Rapids. He said working closely with a handful of clients means he doesn’t see a membership spike in January. However, there’s a beginning-of-the-year uptick when it comes to selling supplements.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO