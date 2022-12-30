Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Mirage Skate Past Northern Stars in Outdoor Game at Woodland Park
DULUTH, Minn.- The Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team would pick up win number nine on the year outdoors as they defeated Duluth 5 to 1 on Saturday. The Mirage (9-3-2) will next host Moose Lake Area on January 3rd. As for the Northern Stars, they’ll play at Hibbing/Chisholm on January 3rd....
FOX 21 Online
College Basketball: UMD Women Start 2023 with Another Win, UMD Men Fall for 2nd Consecutive Day
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s basketball team once again added a conference win on Sunday, defeating MSU-Moorhead 60 to 45. Brooke Olson would lead the Bulldogs with 19 points in the victory. As for the Bulldog men’s team, they would fall for the 2nd consecutive day as the Dragons...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
FOX 21 Online
Cromwell-Wright Girls Basketball Extends Win Streak to Four Games
CARLTON, Minn.- The Cromwell-Wright girls basketball team improved to 8-1 on the season on Monday, defeating Carlton 77 to 19. The Cardinals will next host Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Thursday.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Men’s Hockey Closes Out 2022 with Exhibition Win Against St. Thomas
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team ended 2022 with a win on Saturday, defeating St. Thomas 2 to 1 in a exhibition game. Dominic James and Luke Mylymok would each find the back of the net for the Bulldogs. UMD (8-10) will next play at Bemidji State on...
FOX 21 Online
College Basketball: UMD Women Stay Unbeaten in NSIC Play, UMD Men Fall at the Buzzer to Northern State
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s basketball team would improve to 7-0 in conference play on Saturday, defeating Northern State 70 to 63. The Bulldogs were led by Ella Gilbertson, who had 14 points in the victory. As for the Bulldog men, a last second shot by Drew Blair would...
FOX 21 Online
Twin Ports Chess Clubs Hosts First Meeting of The New Year
DULUTH, Minn.– Twin Ports Chess Club is welcoming new members as they host their first meeting of the new year. The chess club has a long history in Duluth with more than 3 decades of meetings and has recently changed their meeting to Wussows Concert Cafe. With dozens of...
Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink,...
FOX 21 Online
Atmore Memorial Race Brings in Skiers From Coast to Coast
DULUTH, Minn. — The weather has been on the rougher side for some folks these last few weeks, but this year’s winter weather has made for preferred conditions for skiers at Spirit Mountain. Team Duluth hosted the Atmore Memorial Race for its 45th year down the Gandy Dancer...
kfgo.com
Minnesota Millionaire Raffle $1 million tickets sold in Oak Park Heights and St. Louis Park
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Two Minnesota Millionaire Raffle players woke up New Year’s Day to discover that their tickets are worth $1 million. The businesses that sold the winning tickets will receive $5,000 bonuses. The million dollar tickets were sold at Kwik Trip in Oak Park Heights and Lunds-Byerlys in St. Louis Park.
fox9.com
The first baby of 2023: Baby born at stroke of midnight at Maple Grove Hospital
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - It is a very happy start to the new year for one Minnesota family, as a mother gave birth to likely the first baby born in 2023 at Maple Grove Hospital, officials say. Isabelle Alice Koopman was born to her parents Ashley and Cameron...
fox9.com
Police: Guns pulled during fight at Northtown Mall in Blaine, Minn.
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say a fight at the Burlington in Northtown Mall lead to guns being pulled by two people who were licensed to carry. The incident Monday afternoon drew a large police response to the mall, which remained open during the incident. Blaine police say they...
2 taken to HCMC following crash on Lake Street
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two drivers were taken to Hennepin Healthcare following a crash that happened before the turn of the new year.The crash happened at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday on the 4500 block of Lake Street East.Police say that both drivers were taken to the hospital following the crash. One had injuries that were categorized as life-threatening, while the other's were not considered life-threatening.Few other details were immediately available.
Sheriff: David Stewart killed in snowmobile crash in Zimmerman
ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A 52-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash on New Year's Day northwest of the Twin Cities.The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says David E. Stewart hit "a driveway approach" near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street West at about 5 p.m.The snowmobile went airborne and rolled upon landing, killing Stewart. The sheriff's office says he wasn't wearing a helmet.
FOX 21 Online
WLSSD Treecycling Program In The Duluth Area
DULUTH, Minn. — For those that still have their Christmas tree up and need to know what to do with it, there are a bunch of drop off sites in the Duluth area. WLSSD’s treecycling program is where the community can bring their trees to specific drop off zones for them to be recycled responsibly.
news8000.com
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Monday & Tuesday are Alert Days. -Erik Dean
The following advisories are in effect. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the following counties; Rusk, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Pepin, Dunn. This advisory starts Monday at 6 PM and expires Tuesday at 6 PM. WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for the following counties; Clark, Jackson, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Wabasha,...
FOX 21 Online
Two Cases Of Legionnaires’ Disease In Duluth Apartment
DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health says two cases of Legionnaires’ Disease have popped up in a Duluth apartment building. One case happened in October, and the other was in December. Both people were living in the Woodland Garden Apartments, which is for low-income seniors. This...
This Wisconsin Diner Visited by Guy Fieri Named Best in the State
Fifty diners, drive-ins, and dives around the country where Guy Fieri, the Mayor of Flavortown, has visited and this tiny diner was named the best in Wisconsin. Wisconsin is one of my favorite states to eat my way across. In fact, I have and there's no shortage of spots for amazing food. If you're new to America's Dairyland, don't miss out on the state's most iconic foods.
FOX 21 Online
East Range Police Find Explosives In Aurora Home
AURORA, Minn. — A man in his 30s was arrested in Aurora on Saturday after police say they recovered explosives in their home. The East Range Police Department says it executed a search warrant for another issue at a home on the 300-block of South First Street East in Aurora.
Video: Suspect stunned with Taser twice by Minnesota trooper after wrong-way crash
HILTON, Minn. – A driver who was fleeing Minnesota state troopers on foot after getting into a wrong-way crash in the east metro was stunned twice by a Taser before being taken down.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 36 near Hilton Trail, by the city of Pine Springs. The driver fled on foot after the crash, and was stunned twice before being arrested.The state patrol says the suspect "showed suspected signs of impairment." They were taken to an area hospital. Their condition was not released.It is not clear how many people were involved in the crash, but the state patrol says all injuries were non-life threatening.
