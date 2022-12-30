Read full article on original website
UMD Men’s Hockey Closes Out 2022 with Exhibition Win Against St. Thomas
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team ended 2022 with a win on Saturday, defeating St. Thomas 2 to 1 in a exhibition game. Dominic James and Luke Mylymok would each find the back of the net for the Bulldogs. UMD (8-10) will next play at Bemidji State on...
College Basketball: UMD Women Stay Unbeaten in NSIC Play, UMD Men Fall at the Buzzer to Northern State
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s basketball team would improve to 7-0 in conference play on Saturday, defeating Northern State 70 to 63. The Bulldogs were led by Ella Gilbertson, who had 14 points in the victory. As for the Bulldog men, a last second shot by Drew Blair would...
Cromwell-Wright Girls Basketball Extends Win Streak to Four Games
CARLTON, Minn.- The Cromwell-Wright girls basketball team improved to 8-1 on the season on Monday, defeating Carlton 77 to 19. The Cardinals will next host Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Thursday.
Skiers Geared-Up for the 45th Atmore Memorial Race
DULUTH, Minn. — This New Year’s Weekend skiers geared up for the 45th Atmore Memorial Race at Spirit Mountain. Contestants from around the states, and even other countries readied themselves for a chance to further their skiing careers. “It’s a big deal,” said Chief of Race Dave Neustel....
Twin Ports Chess Clubs Hosts First Meeting of The New Year
DULUTH, Minn.– Twin Ports Chess Club is welcoming new members as they host their first meeting of the new year. The chess club has a long history in Duluth with more than 3 decades of meetings and has recently changed their meeting to Wussows Concert Cafe. With dozens of...
‘New Year’ Means ‘New Fitness Routine’ for Some
HERMANTOWN, DULUTH, Minn. – “You know some cliches’ could be, “New Years, New Beginnings” for a lot of people, so you’re going to see a lot more people come in. But I’m trying to make sure people want to come in at all times,” Hermantown’s Anytime Fitness General Manager, Marco Carrillo says.
Atmore Memorial Race Brings in Skiers From Coast to Coast
DULUTH, Minn. — The weather has been on the rougher side for some folks these last few weeks, but this year’s winter weather has made for preferred conditions for skiers at Spirit Mountain. Team Duluth hosted the Atmore Memorial Race for its 45th year down the Gandy Dancer...
Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center Welcomes Their First Baby Of The Year
DULUTH, Minn. — Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center welcomed their first baby of 2023, less than 2 hours after midnight Sunday. Molly and Tom Danczyk of Hayward, Wisconsin are the proud parents of a baby boy weighing at 6 pounds, 15.2 ounces and measuring 20 inches long, born at 1:48 a.m.
Two Cases Of Legionnaires’ Disease In Duluth Apartment
DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health says two cases of Legionnaires’ Disease have popped up in a Duluth apartment building. One case happened in October, and the other was in December. Both people were living in the Woodland Garden Apartments, which is for low-income seniors. This...
Fight Leads To Shooting At Downtown Duluth Bar
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say shots were fired at The Break Room bar downtown on New Year’s Eve. The bar is located on the 500-block of East Fourth Street. Officers say there was a fight between two people, and one of them pulled out a gun and fired off an unknown amounts of rounds.
WLSSD Treecycling Program In The Duluth Area
DULUTH, Minn. — For those that still have their Christmas tree up and need to know what to do with it, there are a bunch of drop off sites in the Duluth area. WLSSD’s treecycling program is where the community can bring their trees to specific drop off zones for them to be recycled responsibly.
Walz, Statewide Officers Sworn In For Second Term
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took his oath of office for a second term Monday, calling for new spending on public education as Democrats take full control of state government. Walz was sworn in after the four other statewide officers, including his lieutenant governor,...
Globe News Under New Ownership
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Globe News has been a staple in Superior Wisconsin for several decades. It’s a one-stop-shop with a nostalgic feel making it a collectors dream. The historical building sits on the corner of Belknap Street and Tower Avenue, displaying its iconic signature sign. Now after 40 years, owner Tom Unterberger is retiring, passing the store into new hands.
DECC Hosts New Year’s Eve Bash
DULUTH, Minn. – – Celebrations galore were happening throughout the Twin Ports on New Year’s Eve as as adults were out and about. Glitterati’s New Year’s Eve Bash at the DECC may have been the biggest New Year’s Eve party this year. People showed up dressed fancy for some fine dining, some even finer drinks, and to let loose on the dance floor. The partiers had some unique resolutions from some of the attendees.
East Range Police Find Explosives In Aurora Home
AURORA, Minn. — A man in his 30s was arrested in Aurora on Saturday after police say they recovered explosives in their home. The East Range Police Department says it executed a search warrant for another issue at a home on the 300-block of South First Street East in Aurora.
Wisconsin Better Business Bureau Provides Tips For Financial New Year’s Resolutions
WISCONSIN — Well with the new year, comes new finances, and the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau has provided tips for those wanting to set new financial goals. In order to stick to your financial New Year’s resolution, the BBB says:. Take advantage of free tools as there may...
