Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Indonesia eyes $11 billion in capital market fundraising this year
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia is targeting 170 trillion rupiah ($10.92 billion) in capital market fundraising for this year, including from initial public offerings and debt instruments, its financial regulator said on Monday, well below the amount raised in 2022. About 260 trillion rupiah was raised through the capital market...
104.1 WIKY
European Parliament to waive immunity of two MEPs in corruption case
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Parliament said on Monday it had begun a procedure to waive the immunity of two of its members after a request from Belgian judiciary investigating a European Union-Qatar corruption scandal. Two sources close to the investigation told Reuters the two MEPs were Belgian Marc...
104.1 WIKY
EU offers China free vaccines as COVID-19 infections surge
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union has offered free COVID-19 vaccines to China, the EU executive said on Tuesday, as infections there surged following Beijing’s relaxation of its “zero-COVID” policies. China has not responded to the offer yet, a spokesperson for the European Commission told journalists...
White House: U.S. coordinating with South Korea on responses to the North, including nuclear scenarios
"We're not discussing joint nuclear exercises," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, noting that South Korea doesn't have nuclear weapons.
104.1 WIKY
Zelenskiy: Russia plans protracted drone campaign to ‘exhaust’ Ukraine
(Reuters) – Russia is planning a protracted campaign of attacks with Iranian drones to “exhaust” Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. “We have information that Russia is planning a protracted attack using Shahed drones,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. “It is probably banking on exhaustion. Exhausting our people, our anti-aircraft defences, our energy.”
104.1 WIKY
Finland appoints interim defence minister to cover parental leave
HELSINKI (Reuters) – Finland will appoint an interim defence minister on Thursday, its government said, after the serving minister announced he was taking two months off to look after his 6-month-old baby son. Defence minister Antti Kaikkonen, 48, became Finland’s first male minister to take parental leave when he...
104.1 WIKY
Britain could join Amazon Fund to help Brazil control deforestation – UK minister
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Britain is considering joining the billion-dollar Amazon Fund reopened by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to finance sustainability in the rainforest, British environment minister Therese Coffey said. “It is something we are seriously looking at,” Coffey told Reuters on Monday in Brasilia, where she attended...
104.1 WIKY
Tanzania president lifts six-year ban on political rallies
DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) – Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan lifted a ban on political rallies on Tuesday, six-and-a-half years after her predecessor John Magufuli imposed the measure which caused frequent run-ins between opposition leaders and police. Under the policy, which came into force in 2016, elected politicians...
104.1 WIKY
Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Tuesday said he would seek to impeach the head of the Supreme Court, after the two powers recently clashed over a court decision to award more state funds to the city of Buenos Aires. Fernandez said in a statement that...
104.1 WIKY
Polish regulator accuses T-Mobile of misleading advertising
WARSAW (Reuters) – Polish regulator UOKiK has accused the Polish unit of T-Mobile of misleading advertising relating to a free mobile data offer, with the company potentially facing a fine of 10% of annual revenue. UOKiK said on Monday that T-Mobile Polska’s slogan “1200 GB free for a year”...
104.1 WIKY
Historic new year for Croatia as it joins euro, Schengen area
BREGANA BORDER CROSSING, Croatia (Reuters) – Croatia rang in two historic changes with the new year, as the European Union’s youngest member joined both the EU’s border-free Schengen zone and the euro common currency, fulfilling longstanding ambitions of close integration with Europe. At the Bregana border crossing...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil’s Lula calls for peace at meetings with Russia, Ukraine representatives
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met on Saturday with representatives of Russia and Ukraine ahead of his inauguration and called for an end to the war between the two countries. Lula, who will be sworn in on Sunday, said on Twitter he had...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil’s Lula says he received letter from China’s Xi on further cooperation
(Reuters) – Brazilian new president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday he had received a letter from Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressing a desire to increase cooperation between the two countries. “I received from China’s Vice President Wang Qishan a letter from President Xi Jinping expressing his...
104.1 WIKY
Blinken discussed U.S.-China relationship in call with China’s Qin
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with incoming Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang over the phone on Sunday, Blinken said on Twitter, after China last week appointed its ambassador to the United States to be its new foreign minister. Blinken said he discussed the U.S.-China...
104.1 WIKY
South Korea, U.S. eye exercises using nuclear assets, Yoon says -newspaper
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea and the United States are discussing possible joint planning and exercises using U.S. nuclear assets in the face of North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile threats, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said in a newspaper interview. The Chosun Ilbo newspaper quoted Yoon as...
104.1 WIKY
Israeli foreign minister sees Abraham Accords summit in Morocco in March
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Monday he planned to attend a summit in March with counterparts from Arab countries that have drawn closer to Israel following a U.S.-sponsored diplomatic drive in 2020. Cohen, who took office last week as part of Prime Minister Benjamin...
104.1 WIKY
Next party up as Bulgaria seeks new government
SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgaria’s second largest party, the anti-graft We Continue the Change (PP), will seek support to form a minority government and end a prolonged political impasse, Prime Minister-designate Nikolay Denkov said on Tuesday. Denkov has seven days to decide whether to propose a government, although he...
104.1 WIKY
Airbus interested in minority share in Atos’s Evidian – Les Echos
PARIS (Reuters) -Shares in French IT group Atos rallied on Monday, after newspaper Les Echos reported Airbus had started “exploratory talks” to take a minority share in the firm’s cybersecurity unit, citing unnamed sources. Airbus said in an emailed statement that it would not comment on speculation,...
104.1 WIKY
Bulgaria will sign deal for access to Turkey’s LNG terminals, gas network
SOFIA (Reuters) -Bulgaria’s state gas company Bulgargaz will sign on Tuesday a long-term deal with Turkish state gas firm Botas for access to neighbouring Turkey’s terminals for liquefied natural gas and transit to its border, the Bulgarian government said. Bulgaria, which was almost fully dependent on Russian gas,...
104.1 WIKY
Market misery deals sovereign wealth funds historic setback in 2022 -study
LONDON (Reuters) – Heavy falls in stock and bond markets over the last year have cut the combined value of the world’s sovereign wealth and public pension funds for the first time ever – and to the tune of $2.2 trillion, an annual study of the sector has estimated.
Comments / 0