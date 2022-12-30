NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Our winter storm is headed out of the region, which will improve conditions along the way during the rest of the workweek. With our area of low pressure moving towards the northeast, our snow chances will be tapering down during the day Tuesday. With winds around 5 to 25 mph, this will pose the threat for some blowing snow concerns, so make sure to stay safe when traveling. Cloudy conditions will remain during the day Tuesday with highs in the 30s. Overnight Tuesday, conditions will continue to clear out with temperatures will be in the 10s and 20s.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO