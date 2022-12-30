Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
Great Plains Family Medicine Brady Clinic opening Thursday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Beginning this Thursday and continuing every Thursday throughout 2023, the Great Plains Health Family Medicine Brady Clinic is welcoming patients of all ages for scheduled appointments and walk-ins from 9 a.m. to noon. “At Great Plains Health, we are purposeful about ensuring that our community...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hosts First Day Hike at Lake Maloney
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hosted a First Day Hike at Lake Maloney on Sunday. First Day Hikes are put on by state parks commissions and hosted all over the country. The commission in North Platte decided to host this year’s First Day Hike at Lake Maloney.
knopnews2.com
Dog rescued after stuck on frozen lake for four hours
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The year almost started out in disaster for a North Platte family. Their 160 pound mastiff, Finn, wandered out onto frozen Lake Maloney and upon realizing the ice was thin, refused to come back. After being on the ice for over four hours, the owners...
knopnews2.com
Snow tapers off Tuesday afternoon; Conditions improve during the rest of the week
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Our winter storm is headed out of the region, which will improve conditions along the way during the rest of the workweek. With our area of low pressure moving towards the northeast, our snow chances will be tapering down during the day Tuesday. With winds around 5 to 25 mph, this will pose the threat for some blowing snow concerns, so make sure to stay safe when traveling. Cloudy conditions will remain during the day Tuesday with highs in the 30s. Overnight Tuesday, conditions will continue to clear out with temperatures will be in the 10s and 20s.
knopnews2.com
Ogallala hosts New Years Eve Sober Driver Program
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Ogallala is celebrating New Years Eve by hosting its sixth annual Sober Driver Program. The program offers free rides to encourage people to partake in safe celebration on New Years Eve, and not to drink and drive. The program is offered from 6:30pm to 1:30am...
knopnews2.com
Great Plains Health welcomes first baby of the new year
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Great Plains Health has announced the arrival of Galena, their New Year Baby born on January 1, 2023. Galena was born to North Platte residents Timothy Lee Scott III and Maria Galvan joining four sisters and one brother. All of the girls’ names start with the letter “G” according to a press release from Great Plains Health.
knopnews2.com
Texas murder suspect extradition hearing set for Jan. 18
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas teen’s extradition hearing is set for later this month in Hall County Court. Hall County Judge Alfred Corey III scheduled the hearing for 18-year-old Tyler Roenz for January 18 at 4 p.m. The State said during a hearing on Tuesday that they...
