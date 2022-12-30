ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Power restored for San Carlos RV Park after months without electricity since Ian

By Alex Howard
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9vQ9_0jyJIo7700

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Since Hurricane Ian, the San Carlos RV Park near Fort Myers Beach has been without power. On Thursday evening, the loud hum of gas generators could still be heard coming from RVs and mobile homes throughout the seasonal park.

Stephanie Price, the manager of the park, said she had been trying with little luck to get the power restored there by FPL as the gas bills for the generators piled up.

“It’s a lot more money on a generator than power here.” Price said. “It was a mess, and everyone has been working 7 days a week trying to get this back for the winter residents.”

Despite other nearby communities having had their power restored weeks ago, the streetlights were still dark, despite FPL’s best efforts.

“There’s supposedly tags on the poles out here keeping FPL from reenergizing the feeders to give us electricity.” Price said.

Those tags were a safety precaution to allow contractors to haul boats from the mangroves nearby. But with that finished, there was still no power until around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night, when power trucks from FPL showed up.

Within a few minutes, they managed to get the street lights turned back on and power restored to the RV park, much to the delight of Stephanie and the seasonal residents there.

“Great! You don’t know how much you appreciate electricity when you don’t have it and you are on a generator.”

