ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, NE

Comments / 0

Related
knopnews2.com

Great Plains Family Medicine Brady Clinic opening Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Beginning this Thursday and continuing every Thursday throughout 2023, the Great Plains Health Family Medicine Brady Clinic is welcoming patients of all ages for scheduled appointments and walk-ins from 9 a.m. to noon. “At Great Plains Health, we are purposeful about ensuring that our community...
BRADY, NE
knopnews2.com

Snow tapers off Tuesday afternoon; Conditions improve during the rest of the week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Our winter storm is headed out of the region, which will improve conditions along the way during the rest of the workweek. With our area of low pressure moving towards the northeast, our snow chances will be tapering down during the day Tuesday. With winds around 5 to 25 mph, this will pose the threat for some blowing snow concerns, so make sure to stay safe when traveling. Cloudy conditions will remain during the day Tuesday with highs in the 30s. Overnight Tuesday, conditions will continue to clear out with temperatures will be in the 10s and 20s.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Dog rescued after stuck on frozen lake for four hours

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The year almost started out in disaster for a North Platte family. Their 160 pound mastiff, Finn, wandered out onto frozen Lake Maloney and upon realizing the ice was thin, refused to come back. After being on the ice for over four hours, the owners...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Great Plains Health welcomes first baby of the new year

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Great Plains Health has announced the arrival of Galena, their New Year Baby born on January 1, 2023. Galena was born to North Platte residents Timothy Lee Scott III and Maria Galvan joining four sisters and one brother. All of the girls’ names start with the letter “G” according to a press release from Great Plains Health.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy