Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy for Technology and The Classics 50, Santa Rosa 46
Alamo-Navajo 39, Mescalero Apache 37
Anthony, Texas 53, Chaparral 50
Artesia 50, Spring Valley, Nev. 47
Clayton 74, Logan 63
Cleveland 79, Farmington 49
Clovis 55, Lovington 54
EP Bel Air, Texas 75, Newcomb 51
EP Socorro, Texas 50, Sandia Prep 45
Goddard 55, Kirtland Central 42
Los Alamos 56, Piedra Vista 35
Los Lunas 68, Valencia 38
Monte del Sol 65, Questa 36
Monte del Sol 65, Santa Fe Prep 36
Organ Mountain 57, Highland 53
Pecos 65, Bernalillo 51
Rio Rancho 63, Espanola Valley 28
Roswell 51, Navajo Prep 48
Santa Fe 79, Hope Christian 59
Santa Fe Indian 51, Dulce 36
St. Michael’s 61, Belen 56
St. Pius X 45, Rio Grande 41
West Mesa 74, Yuma Cibola, Ariz. 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
