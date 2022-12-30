Thursday's Scores

What a warm Saturday for central and eastern New Mexico! High temps soared into the upper 60s to 70° for Roswell and Tucumcari. It was so warm, in fact, that Raton broke their record high with 64°. Even Albuquerque reached into the middle 50s with partly sunny skies. The strong downsloping winds made these balmy temps possible this New Year’s Eve. Las Vegas recorded a gust of 64 mph earlier! But now, clouds are increasing west to east as our next bigger storm system approaches later Sunday. Farmington and parts of the Jemez are picking up a very light drizzle with abundant moisture streaming east.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO