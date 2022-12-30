ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karolina Kurkova dons chrome dress and leggings at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala in St. Barts

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

Czech-born bombshell Karolína Kurková donned a chrome look to at the second annual LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala, which took place at Hôtel Emeraude Plage on the Caribbean isle of Saint Barthélemy on Thursday.

The 38-year-old Wilhelmina Model slipped her statuesque 5ft11in figure into a silver -sequin long-sleeve mini-dress over matching leggings and studded pumps.

Karolína slicked her blonde bob into a side part and wore dramatic black eye make-up with a nude lip.

'Ciao, LuisaViaRoma! Thank you for having me in St. Barts!' Kurková gushed on the red carpet via Instastory .

'What a beautiful evening, beautiful people! And I'm so looking forward to raise so much money for UNICEF. It's the end of 2022! We're going to 2023, [which] will hopefully be an incredible year for everybody out there as well. Baci and buona notte!'

Echo 3 action star Luke Evans, boxing legend Mike Tyson, and The Masked Singer UK judge Rita Ora were among the 700 guests attending the AIDS charity auction and event where tables cost up to $25OK.

According to Page Six , four-time Grammy winner Drake and four-time Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz are scheduled to perform at the UNICEF Winter Gala.

Simon de Pury will serve auctioneer duties for patrons bidding on treasures like Steve McQueen's race car and one of Elvis Presley's motorcycles.

Missing from the Gryph & IvyRose co-founder's side on Thursday was her husband of 13 years - realtor Archie Drury - and their 13-year-old son Tobin Jack, seven-year-old son Noah Lee, and 20-month-old daughter Luna Grace.

Karolína - who boasts 2M social media followers - shared a family portrait (minus Tobin) featuring Santa Claus, which was captioned : 'Merry Christmas Eve Eve! We are ready for Santa's arrival...'

The family-of-five live full-time in Miami after Kurková finally sold her 2K-square-foot, two-bedroom NYC Tribeca loft for $4.5M in June - according to the New York Post .

