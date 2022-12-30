Read full article on original website
Americans expecting economic trouble and political conflict in 2023
Negativity is swirling in the minds of a majority of Americans heading into 2023, according to a new Gallup poll.
New coronavirus subvariant rapidly spreads
Years into a pandemic and yet another variant of the omicron virus has surfaced with health experts now examining what mitigation techniques will work to stop it.
White House: U.S. coordinating with South Korea on responses to the North, including nuclear scenarios
"We're not discussing joint nuclear exercises," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, noting that South Korea doesn't have nuclear weapons.
