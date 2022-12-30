By Brian Webber: Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn is excited about the possibility of making a fight between welterweight star Conor Benn and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in 2023. A fight between the popular Benn and the superstar Gervonta (27-0, 25 KOs) would be huge in the UK and the U.S. As long as weight can be agreed to for the contest, it’s a possible match that can be made. A catchweight in the low 140s could be a possibility.

