Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia – How to watch? Start time on Showtime PPV
By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis battles Hector Luis Garcia next Saturday night on January 7th, live on Showtime PPV at 9:00 p.m. ET at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. The cost of the pay-per-view is $74.99, and it can be ordered via Showtime or PPV.com.
Andy Ruiz Jr asks “Who’s next?”
By Dan Ambrose: Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr wants fans to choose who he should fight next following his tougher-than-expected victory over 43-year-old former two-time world title challenger Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz in a WBC title eliminator last September in Los Angeles, California. Ruiz (35-2, 22...
Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis avoided by champions for a reason says Cody Crowley
By Adam Baskin: Cody Crowley says the welterweight champions are avoiding undefeated #1 IBF contender Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis for a reason. The current champions at 147, Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford, have a good thing going, taking easy fights against beatable opposition and making millions. Why would...
What’s Keeping the Welterweight Division from Unifying?
By Ken Hissner: There are only two world champions with all the belts. The Super Middleweight champion is Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, who lost his last fight, but it was at light heavyweight. The Super Welterweight champion is Jermell “Iron Man” Charlo. Alvarez was allowed to defend...
VIDEO: Sergio Martinez and the WBA
By Geoffrey Ciani: Former middleweight champion Sergio Martinez will be 48 years old next month and he has not had a significant victory at 160 in nearly 10 years, and yet amazingly, Martinez is ranked as the #3 middleweight in the entire world according to the WBA sanctioning body. Once...
Will Dillian Whyte defeat Anthony Joshua in rematch?
By Charles Brun: Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte will likely get his chance to avenge his loss from 2015 in a rematch with Anthony Joshua this year, possibly in the first half. A lot of boxing fans aren’t excited at seeing Joshua (24-3, 19 KOs) face the 34-year-old...
Conor Benn vs. Gervonta Davis intrigues Matchroom boss
By Brian Webber: Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn is excited about the possibility of making a fight between welterweight star Conor Benn and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in 2023. A fight between the popular Benn and the superstar Gervonta (27-0, 25 KOs) would be huge in the UK and the U.S. As long as weight can be agreed to for the contest, it’s a possible match that can be made. A catchweight in the low 140s could be a possibility.
Errol Spence Jr’s trainer skeptical about Terence Crawford fight happening
By Huck Allen: Errol Spence Jr’s trainer Derrick James isn’t optimistic about a fight with Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford happening at this point after the Nebraska native acted impetuously by suddenly, without warning giving up on talks to accept an offer by BLK Prime to fight David Avanesyan.
Tank Davis vs Garcia: Hector Luis Garcia Training Camp Quotes And Photos
Unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García shared insights into his training camp as he prepares to take on boxing superstar and five-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis on Saturday, January 7 in the SHOWTIME PPV main event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.
Regis Prograis Plans On Retiring Adrien Broner
By Vince Dwriter: For the past couple of years it seemed like Regis “Rougarou” Prograis was being railroaded by the politics of boxing, but when he finally received another chance to fight for a world title, he took full advantage in November 2022 when he knocked out Jose Zepeda in the eleventh round, and won the vacant WBC super lightweight strap.
Canelo Alvarez’s trainer wants Dmitry Bivol rematch in 2023
By Brian Webber: Canelo Alvarez’s trainer Eddy Reynoso has contacted Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn to inform him that his fighter wants a rematch with Dmitry Bivol in 2023. In the meantime, Hearn states that Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) wants a warm-up fight in May, likely against his WBO...
Pretty Boy vs. Kid Dynamite: Mayweather against Tyson, in their Primes
By Joseph Hirsch: Few fighters have transcended the sport in the way that Mike Tyson has. The only fighter who most fight fans and laypeople would recognize as more transcendent would be Muhammad “The Greatest” Ali. Floyd Mayweather, by contrast, splits the fight crowd and doesn’t so much...
George Kambosos Jr on 2023: “I got something to prove”
By Craig Daly: George Kambosos Jr says he’s “got something to prove” in 2023 after losing his last two contests at the hands of Devin Haney in front of his own fans in his native Australia. Kambosos Jr (20-2, 10 KOs) is expected to take a tune-up...
Carl Froch says Fury beats Usyk 8 out of 10 times they fight
By Scott Gilfoid: Former super middleweight unified champion Carl Froch is fully onboard the Tyson Fury express, believing the WBC heavyweight champion would defeat IBF, WBA & WBO champ Oleksandr Usyk eight out of ten times. Froch maintains that Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs), who is showing signs of slowing down...
Hector Luis Garcia denies Haney’s claims of kicking him out of camp
By Jack Tiernan: Hector Luis Garcia says he doesn’t know what Devin Haney is talking about when says he kicked him out of his training camp because he couldn’t keep up with him. The unbeaten 2016 Olympian Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) helped out Haney with sparring while preparing...
Adrien Broner says he’d get $100 Million fighting Mayweather right now
By Allan Fox: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner doesn’t understand why Floyd Mayweather Jr won’t fight him because the two would make HUGE money. Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) believes a fight between him and Mayweather would make big money, with each of them getting $100 million to scoop up.
Anthony Joshua shouldn’t fight Deontay Wilder right away says trainer Robert Garcia
By Charles Brun: Trainer Robert Garcia recommends that Anthony Joshua delay taking the fight with former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder until he’s gotten two to three confidence-level bouts under him before taking that big match-up. Robert trained Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) for his rematch with IBF, WBA &...
