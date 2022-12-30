ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

westernkansasnews.com

Two area players selected for 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl

Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–On Sunday, the Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl, set to be played on Saturday, July 15, at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. It will be the 50th annual shrine bowl. Two area athletes...
HAYS, KS
Salina Post

Kansas Shrine Bowl announces 2023 teams

The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors has announced the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl. These players have been invited to participate in the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl Presented by Mammoth to be played at Lewis Field Stadium, Fort Hays State University in Hays at 7 p.m. on July 15.
HAYS, KS
kmaland.com

Paddlefish licenses on sale for season starting in February

(KMAland) -- Licenses for a chance to snag one of the state’s most unique fish are now on sale. The DNR’s Missouri River fisheries supervisor, Chris Larson, says paddlefish licenses are on sale through January 7th. “It’s one fish per license that you can purchase two licenses of...
MISSOURI STATE
Emporia gazette.com

Cowan in running for Kansas Music Hall of Fame

He’s already in one Hall of Fame. Now Lyon County’s Chuck Cowan waits to learn if he’ll enter another. Cowan is one of 34 finalists for the Kansas Music Hall of Fame. The deadline for balloting by hall members is next Saturday.
LYON COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Tallman begins new role with Kan. Association of School Boards

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mark Tallman with the Kansas Association of School Boards is embracing a new role with the agency in 2023. "This is something I'm pretty excited about, after 40 years of lobbying, having a little bit of a different focus," Tallman said. "It's really to try to look more in depth at, what are the issues around trying to do improvement of our schools, meeting the goals of the Kansans can vision that the state board has set out, trying to do a little more deeper research into, what are our challenges, what things are working?"
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

The City of Duquesne under state investigation

DUQUESNE, Mo. — The City of Duquesne is under investigation. A spokesman for Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway confirms state investigators are looking into the details of Duquense operations. He declined to give specifics, but the auditor’s website states it investigates any claims of fraud or abuse, which could lead to an audit of city finances and business practices.
St. Joseph Post

Salmonella outbreak: Sprout recall in Kansas expanded

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska company on Friday expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of salmonella were linked to the food. The sprouts are sold in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa. SunSprouts Enterprises doubled its recall that was first announced Thursday, Nebraska health...
NEBRASKA STATE
St. Joseph Post

Five St. Joseph teens hospitalized after violent crash

ANDREW COUNTY—Five St. Joseph teenagers were injured, four seriously, in a one-car crash just west of Savannah late Friday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old St. Joseph boy lost control of his car while driving west at the intersection of U.S. 59 and U.S. 71 two miles west of Savannah around 11 o'clock Friday night.
SAVANNAH, MO
KWCH.com

A nice New Year’s Day ahead of rain and wintry mix Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says that it will be mild once again for New Year’s Day, then our next storm system will bring rain and wintry mix on Monday. It will be a cold start to the day this morning with temperatures in the 20s and...
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
