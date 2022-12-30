Read full article on original website
Legend or not, it's labeled the Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas, and paranormal investigations by the media took placeCJ CoombsAtchison, KS
The Historic Charles and Annie Buddy House with Italianate elements was built in 1883CJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The BohotCJ CoombsBuchanan County, MO
The 1882 Frederick Krause Mini Mansion in Platte City, Missouri was repurposed into the Ben Ferrel Platte County MuseumCJ CoombsPlatte City, MO
MWSU WBB knocks off Northeastern State, MWSU MBB rallies and falls short Monday
The Missouri Western women's basketball team slowly pulled away from Northeastern State Monday. The Griffons led by 33 with 9:08 to go and came away with a 74-53 win over the Riverhawks at the MWSU Fieldhouse. The Griffons (12-4, 6-2 MIAA) held Northeastern State to just eight third quarter points...
westernkansasnews.com
Two area players selected for 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–On Sunday, the Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl, set to be played on Saturday, July 15, at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. It will be the 50th annual shrine bowl. Two area athletes...
Kansas Shrine Bowl announces 2023 teams
The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors has announced the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl. These players have been invited to participate in the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl Presented by Mammoth to be played at Lewis Field Stadium, Fort Hays State University in Hays at 7 p.m. on July 15.
kq2.com
St. Joseph landmark restaurant, Ground Round, closes after more than 50 years
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After nearly 47 years, Ground Round owner Marcia Hayes is ready to retire and close her doors for good. The St. Joseph staple has been bought by a new owner, and Hayes, while sad to close this chapter of her life, is ready to move onto the next endeavor.
kmaland.com
Paddlefish licenses on sale for season starting in February
(KMAland) -- Licenses for a chance to snag one of the state’s most unique fish are now on sale. The DNR’s Missouri River fisheries supervisor, Chris Larson, says paddlefish licenses are on sale through January 7th. “It’s one fish per license that you can purchase two licenses of...
Emporia gazette.com
Cowan in running for Kansas Music Hall of Fame
He’s already in one Hall of Fame. Now Lyon County’s Chuck Cowan waits to learn if he’ll enter another. Cowan is one of 34 finalists for the Kansas Music Hall of Fame. The deadline for balloting by hall members is next Saturday.
Hidden Treasures In Missouri? You Should Check Out These 10
The new year is officially here. 2023. If you were to make any resolutions, it may not be a bad idea to try and make some time to check out some of the hidden treasures that the Show Me State has to offer. They will be lost no more! If you find them.
Amusement Park Could Bring 500,000 Visitors to Missouri in 2024
It's still just a vision, but it is a vision with specific plans and if they become reality, it could be an amusement park that brings a half million new visitors to Missouri as early as 2024. In case you missed the original announcement a few months ago, the project...
It's a boy! St. Joseph welcomes first baby born in 2023
St. Joseph welcomed in its first baby of the new year on Sunday afternoon Mosaic Life Care officials announced. Baby Oliver Shane made his debut to the world around 4:21pm on Sunday, weighing in at eight pounds and six ounces and measuring 21 inches long according to officials. His parents...
Tallman begins new role with Kan. Association of School Boards
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mark Tallman with the Kansas Association of School Boards is embracing a new role with the agency in 2023. "This is something I'm pretty excited about, after 40 years of lobbying, having a little bit of a different focus," Tallman said. "It's really to try to look more in depth at, what are the issues around trying to do improvement of our schools, meeting the goals of the Kansans can vision that the state board has set out, trying to do a little more deeper research into, what are our challenges, what things are working?"
Transgender inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri would be the first of an openly transgender woman. Amber McLaughlin, 49, is set to die for stalking a former girlfriend and...
kmuw.org
This database upholds policing ethics. But not all forces in Kansas use it.
The woman was going through a rough time and was worried when she went to the Gardner Police Station in 2020. After recently reporting being beaten by her husband, she was now afraid he may have hidden a GPS tracker on her car. The police officer, whom she had never...
fourstateshomepage.com
The City of Duquesne under state investigation
DUQUESNE, Mo. — The City of Duquesne is under investigation. A spokesman for Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway confirms state investigators are looking into the details of Duquense operations. He declined to give specifics, but the auditor’s website states it investigates any claims of fraud or abuse, which could lead to an audit of city finances and business practices.
KYTV
Dozens of bills related to guns pre-filed ahead of Missouri Legislative Session
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - More than A dozen bills with one common theme: Guns in the State of Missouri. Many lawmakers have filed bills relating to purchasing and selling guns, the crime of having a gun, and the crime of using one. Many of these come following a year of deadly shootings across the country and even in Missouri.
Salmonella outbreak: Sprout recall in Kansas expanded
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska company on Friday expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of salmonella were linked to the food. The sprouts are sold in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa. SunSprouts Enterprises doubled its recall that was first announced Thursday, Nebraska health...
Five St. Joseph teens hospitalized after violent crash
ANDREW COUNTY—Five St. Joseph teenagers were injured, four seriously, in a one-car crash just west of Savannah late Friday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old St. Joseph boy lost control of his car while driving west at the intersection of U.S. 59 and U.S. 71 two miles west of Savannah around 11 o'clock Friday night.
Missouri man dies after ejected in pickup rollover crash
MARIES COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just after 1p.m. Thursday in Maries County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Chevy S10 driven by Gary L. Stearns, 71, St. James, was westbound on Highway 28 one and one half miles east of Highway 63. The pickup...
KWCH.com
A nice New Year’s Day ahead of rain and wintry mix Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says that it will be mild once again for New Year’s Day, then our next storm system will bring rain and wintry mix on Monday. It will be a cold start to the day this morning with temperatures in the 20s and...
showmeprogress.com
A four day school week is now a republican priority?
Washington, DC should learn from Missouri and our values, not the other way around!. More highway potholes must be second on the list.
Buchanan County Sheriff remembers hardworking Officer Joseph King
Local law enforcement was shaken by the sudden death of one of their own. Director of the Missouri Western Law Enforcement Academy Joseph King died at age 51 on Christmas Eve. King served 30 years in law enforcement between the St. Joseph Police Department and Buchanan and Platte County Sheriff offices.
