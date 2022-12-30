ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

wflx.com

Crash closes US 1 in Sebastian

Southbound lanes of US 1 and all lanes on Barter Street in Sebastian are closed after a “possible fatality” crash involving a motorcycle, the Indian River Sheriff’s Office said Monday night. Lt. Joseph W. Abollo told WFLX the area will be “closed for several hours.”. Multiple...
SEBASTIAN, FL
wflx.com

Crash injures 4 pedestrians in downtown Delray Beach

Police are investigating after a crash on New Year’s Eve injured four pedestrians in downtown Delray Beach. On Monday night, the Delray Police Department reported the people were struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound in the 800 block of East Atlantic Avenue near the Intracoastal bridge at 11:08 p.m. Saturday.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Woman found dead in pool in Palm City

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating after a woman drowned in the deep end of a pool in Palm City. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said that on Jan. 2 around 7:12 a.m., deputies arrived at 1345 SW Estates Place after receiving calls of a drowning. Once...
PALM CITY, FL
cw34.com

Fiery crash in West Palm Beach leaves two people dead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead following a fiery crash on New Year's Day. The West Palm Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses saw an electric car driving at a high speed on South Flagler Drive. Witnesses said the driver of the car tried to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Gardens man, 61, dies in two-vehicle crash at city intersection

PALM BEACH GARDENS — A 61-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon at a city intersection, police said. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen Baruch of Palm Beach Gardens was traveling west on Donald Ross Road shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, approaching the Parkside Drive intersection at the Palm Beach Gardens-Jupiter border. When he got to the intersection, for unknown reasons he veered his 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV directly into the path of an eastbound 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Daniel Hudnet, 51, of Jupiter.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FHP UPDATES ON CRITICAL CRASH IN WEST BOCA RATON

TWO DAYS AFTER ALLEGED SHOOTING, OVERTURNED CAR, AIRLIFT, FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL RELEASES DETAILS. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE 1:40 p.m: After our report revealing that FHP was not releasing information about the high impact crash in West Boca Raton more than 48 hours after the incident, the agency finally released the following […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Bicyclist dead after crash in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist is dead following a crash in Port St. Lucie. On Dec. 30 around 8 a.m., a cyclist was riding north on a sidewalk adjacent to northbound A1A. At the same time, a tractor trailer was driving southbound on A1A. According to...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

Police investigating fatality in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH — Police are investigating a fatality that led officers to briefly close a portion of southbound U.S. 1 Friday. The incident involved one vehicle, but was not a crash, Vero Beach police spokesperson Kelsea Marty said. Vero Beach police were alerted to the incident in the evening...
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Hit-and-run victim during vigil 'little groggy but he's fighting'

Through song and prayer, family members lifted up their beloved Rev. Bernard Wright as he recovers from a hit-and-run crash in Boynton Beach last week. "He's alert, he's a little groggy, but he's fighting," his daughter, Jannerral Wright, said during a medical briefing and vigil Monday outside Delray Medical Center.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Boat fire on Peanut Island sends one person to hospital

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Friday's headlines and weather. One person was taken to the hospital after a boat fire on Peanut Island Friday evening. Flames and smoke were visible as the fire engulfed a boat. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News.
PALM BEACH, FL

