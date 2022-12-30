Read full article on original website
2 killed in fiery crash along Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach
A fatal crash in West Palm Beach caused an explosion that left two people dead just before the start of 2023. The crash occurred minutes before midnight on New Year's Eve in the 2300 block of South Flagler Drive, along the West Palm Beach waterfront. West Palm Beach police said...
Crash injures 4 pedestrians in downtown Delray Beach
Police are investigating after a crash on New Year’s Eve injured four pedestrians in downtown Delray Beach. On Monday night, the Delray Police Department reported the people were struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound in the 800 block of East Atlantic Avenue near the Intracoastal bridge at 11:08 p.m. Saturday.
FOUR PLOWED DOWN ON ATLANTIC AVENUE, DELRAY COPS RELEASE DETAILS TWO DAYS LATE
IS DRIVER OF STRIKING CAR RELATED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT? SERIOUS QUESTIONS RAISED AFTER 48 HOUR DELAY IN RELEASING INFORMATION… DID COPS PERMIT STRIKING DRIVER TO WIPE CELL PHONE BEFORE TURNING IT OVER? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One woman is apparently near […]
Delray Beach Police Silent On Critical Crash, Several Plowed Down
How Many Injured? What Happened? Department Does Not Respond To Info Request… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE: 4:03 p.m. Monday — Sources connected to the investigation state that a woman is on a ventilator as a result of the crash, but Delray Beach Police continue to provide no information. We have personally […]
Death investigation determines drowning of woman found dead at bottom of Martin County pool 'accidental'
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's headlines and weather. After a death investigation, Martin County deputies declared the drowning of a 31-year-old woman found lying dead at the bottom of a pool Monday "accidental". Law enforcement responded to SW Estates Place in response to a...
Woman found dead in pool in Palm City
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating after a woman drowned in the deep end of a pool in Palm City. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said that on Jan. 2 around 7:12 a.m., deputies arrived at 1345 SW Estates Place after receiving calls of a drowning. Once...
Police: Driver by accident backs into pool at West Palm Seashore resort – WSVN 7News | Miami Information, Climate, Sports activities
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – No injuries were reported after a car ended up at the bottom of a hotel pool in West Palm Beach. According to West Palm Beach Police, the driver accidentally put the vehicle in reverse and backed through a fence before going into the pool at a Holiday Inn.
Residents hope fatal crash on New Year's Eve is a wake-up call
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The New Year got off to a tragic start for relatives of two people killed in a single car crash in West Palm Beach. Police say a man and his passenger — in an electric car — were speeding when he slammed into a wall on South Flagler Drive.
Gardens man, 61, dies in two-vehicle crash at city intersection
PALM BEACH GARDENS — A 61-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon at a city intersection, police said. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen Baruch of Palm Beach Gardens was traveling west on Donald Ross Road shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, approaching the Parkside Drive intersection at the Palm Beach Gardens-Jupiter border. When he got to the intersection, for unknown reasons he veered his 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV directly into the path of an eastbound 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Daniel Hudnet, 51, of Jupiter.
Woman found dead on US Highway 1 in Sebastian was run over, deputies say
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is releasing new details in the investigation of a woman who was found dead U.S. Highway 1 in Sebastian. The discovery was made early Friday morning in the 10300 block of U.S. Highway 1 after deputies said they received a call from a passer-by at about 3 a.m.
Driver airlifted to Delray Medical Center after I-95 crash
All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Boca Raton were closed Friday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash involving injuries, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
FHP UPDATES ON CRITICAL CRASH IN WEST BOCA RATON
TWO DAYS AFTER ALLEGED SHOOTING, OVERTURNED CAR, AIRLIFT, FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL RELEASES DETAILS. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE 1:40 p.m: After our report revealing that FHP was not releasing information about the high impact crash in West Boca Raton more than 48 hours after the incident, the agency finally released the following […]
Martin Downs Golf Club spray-painted with graffiti on golf cart path
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible hate crime after graffiti was spray-painted in a cart path tunnel near the sixth hole at Martin Downs Golf Club in Palm City.
Brightline 110 MPH Testing Through Martin and St. Lucie Counties Resumes Friday January 6
Treasure Coast - Sunday January 1, 2023: Brightline’ will resume testing at maximum speeds of up to 110 mph through the Treasure Coast on Friday, January 6. It will last through the month of January. The testing is taking place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and...
Bicyclist dead after crash in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist is dead following a crash in Port St. Lucie. On Dec. 30 around 8 a.m., a cyclist was riding north on a sidewalk adjacent to northbound A1A. At the same time, a tractor trailer was driving southbound on A1A. According to...
Police investigating fatality in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH — Police are investigating a fatality that led officers to briefly close a portion of southbound U.S. 1 Friday. The incident involved one vehicle, but was not a crash, Vero Beach police spokesperson Kelsea Marty said. Vero Beach police were alerted to the incident in the evening...
Hit-and-run victim during vigil 'little groggy but he's fighting'
Through song and prayer, family members lifted up their beloved Rev. Bernard Wright as he recovers from a hit-and-run crash in Boynton Beach last week. "He's alert, he's a little groggy, but he's fighting," his daughter, Jannerral Wright, said during a medical briefing and vigil Monday outside Delray Medical Center.
Boat fire on Peanut Island sends one person to hospital
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Friday's headlines and weather. One person was taken to the hospital after a boat fire on Peanut Island Friday evening. Flames and smoke were visible as the fire engulfed a boat. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News.
