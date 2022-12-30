ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milaca, MN

Milaca struggles offensively in loss to Flyers

By Michael Pappas
Union-Times
 4 days ago

It was just one of those nights for the Milaca Wolves basketball team during its 44-42 loss to Little Falls on Dec. 20, on the road.

“It was almost embarrassing with how many open shots we missed,” said Milaca coach Kaleb Anderson.

As the Wolves finished the night shooting just a hair above 23 percent for the game, the defensive battle turned in favor of the Flyers, resulting in the 2-point Granite Ridge Conference loss for Milaca.

“It was really hard for us to swallow. Losing by two points and we had that many missed shots… that was tough to handle,” continued Anderson.

The Wolves and Flyers got off to a decent start, offensively, as a 3-pointer by Little Falls pushed the team ahead by a 10-9 score midway through the first half. After that score, both teams went cold.

For the rest of the half of over nine minutes, the two teams combined for just 10 more points as Milaca eked ahead by a 16-13 tally into halftime.

Milaca did find some offensive cohesion in the second half to build a bit of a lead as a three by Lewis Wolbert willed the Wolves to a 21-16 lead before Little Falls came charging back. The Flyers retook the lead at 26-25, followed by corner three by Peyton Hunt gave Milaca the lead right back.

Little Falls and the Wolves would trade blows down to the wire, where Milaca had the chances to tie or possibly go ahead, but failed to convert in the tight loss.

Wolbert led Milaca offensively with 18 points before fouling out of the contest. Helping Wolbert had seniors Hunt and Kyle Martin each with 11 points. Besides the three combining for 40 points, Dylan Greninger and Braden Taylor were the only other two to crack the scoring column with a single made free throw each.

The Wolves dropped to 4-2 on the season, snapping a four-game winning streak. Little Falls pushed to 5-1 with the win.

While happy with the effort on one side of the court, Anderson couldn’t ignore the elephant in the room.

“We’re playing better defense than has been played in Milaca in a long time but offensively, we are not picking it up,” he said.

Hoping for a better offensive output, the Wolves next got back to the grind on Jan. 3, heading to the Target Center to take on the Holdingford Huskers.

Tickets for the contest are available at https://www.nba.com/timberwolves/hsbasketball-milaca-holdingford. The purchase of the $30 ticket will allow entrance into the Milaca and Huskers’ battle as well as a ticket to a future Minnesota Timberwolves contest.

The tipoff for the contest will be at 7:30 p.m. between the Wolves and Holdingford.

