Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: FSU will be looking for a new DB coach
Marcus Woodson leaves Tallahassee after three years to go back to the SEC with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Objectively speaking this was the best bowl season season that we’ve seen in a while; not just for Florida State. Five-Star 2024 CB Charles Lester III has FSU is in his final...
Potential candidates for Florida State to replace Marcus Woodson
A look at possible coaching candidates as the Seminoles look for their third defensive backs coach since Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee.
Tomahawk Nation
Report: Assistant coach Marcus Woodson hired by Arkansas
Since arriving at Florida State three seasons ago, Mike Norvell’s coaching staff has largely remained intact. Former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham left for the Oregon Ducks before being named the new head coach for the Arizona State Sun Devils this off-season. He was replaced by Tony Tokarz, promoted from within. Norvell now finds himself with another vacancy, this time on the defensive side of the ball, as defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator Marcus Woodson has accepted a position with the Arkansas Razorbacks.
FSU football: 6 takeaways from Mike Norvell’s third year in Tallahassee
Mike Norvell has three years under his belt as FSU football head coach. What’s the old saying about the third time being a charm?. I went into the 2022 season more bullish than most, predicting FSU to win eight games, with an outside shot at nine wins in a bowl game.
Tomahawk Nation
Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Basketball, Soccer, Golf, and other sports news
Happy New Year to those of you who believe in it and celebrate it. In case you missed the last ‘TN Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Basketball, Track, Softball, and other sports news. All of the men’s...
Tomahawk Nation
Official Coaching/Staff Changes Thread #2
Starting a new one because the coaching carousel continues, and it may soon impact FSU. We’re monitoring Marcus Woodson and Arkansas.
WCTV
Tallahassee’s first electric unicycler
Tallahassee pastors hold a prayer vigil for Terra Lake Apartments shooting. We could see some showers and isolated storms as we end 2022. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and New Year's forecast. Gadsden County community comes together to support family after fire. Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM...
wrganews.com
Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
tallahasseereports.com
The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Monday, Jan. 2
Beefed up lobbying restrictions and breaks for motorists who frequently use toll roads are among state laws and other changes that will arrive with the new year. The laws, passed during this year’s regular legislative session and special sessions, also include making available land-preservation money, allowing local governments to publish legal notices online instead of in newspapers and ending a long-controversial practice in the property-insurance system.
Free movie tickets for OneBlood donators
OneBlood is offering free movie tickets for those interested in donating blood at their select OneBlood donation drives, including in Thomasville and Tallahassee.
WCTV
UPDATE: ‘Purple Alert’ issued for Tallahassee woman canceled
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Shannon Dowell was located safely. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A ‘Purple Alert’ has been issued for a missing Tallahassee woman. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 51-year-old Shannon Dowell was last seen in the area of 650 Vaughn Lane in Tallahassee wearing a white sweater and blue jeans. Dowell is a white woman, with brown eyes, brown hair, 6′ feet tall and weighs 180lbs.
wtxl.com
Storms arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some areas of patchy fog are reducing visibility across our area Tuesday morning. Fog mixes out early, but clouds will fill in overhead. Mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions will be around through Tuesday afternoon. Rain and storms move in from the west during afternoon...
Governor DeSantis' inauguration activities to impact Tallahassee traffic
Traffic will be impacted on Monday, Jan. 2, and Tuesday, Jan. 3, due to the Governor's inaugural activities on both days.
ecbpublishing.com
Is the DOT Turning Monticello into a self-inflicted speed trap?
A speed trap is a road that has the speed limit set below the safe speed of the road. Local politicians without integrity literally capitalize on this by using law enforcement to ticket drivers that are not endangering anyone. An example of this was Waldo here in Florida. From 1995 to about 2018, it had the dubious distinction of beaing a speed trap, and this ultimately hurt the economic development of the town since motorists avoided it. I know about speeding tickets, since I spent 18 of my 23 years on the highway patrol in traffic, traffic homicide, and supervision of both.
Community remembers man who was killed in traffic accident
WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday, 61-year-old William McLemore was killed in a traffic accident on State Road 71. McLemore was a pillar in his hometown, and several were shocked by his untimely death. McLemore was a loving husband to his wife, Glenda Mclemore, father to his four kids, and grandfather. McLemore’s brother Scott Mclemore […]
WCTV
TPD makes arrest in Terra Lake Apartment murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers arrested a 21-year-old Tallahassee man early Thursday morning in connection to a murder investigation at an apartment complex. Kenyadric Smith is accused of shooting and killing a woman and robbing another person Wednesday afternoon at Tera Lake Apartments. Police say a woman received a ride...
Tallahassee Urban League, Geneva's Garden Food Pantry seek donations
Geneva's Garden Food pantry is calling on the community for volunteers and donations of non-perishable food items for its annual food drive in collaboration with Tallahassee Urban League.
WCTV
Leon Co. pastors pray for victim in deadly shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a shooting that left one man dead. It happened Sunday night on Ravensview Drive in Western Leon County, less than 24 hours into the new year. Monday afternoon, local pastors and community members returned to the...
WJHG-TV
Woman fights with trooper, arrested on DUI charges
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A call for road assistance ended in troopers arresting a woman on DUI charges. On Sunday, Road Rangers with Florida Highway Patrol were called to the 156-mile-marker on Interstate 10 to assist a disabled vehicle. Reports say a driver was going in and out of consciousness.
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests John Wayne Mills of Marianna for Suspended License, Resisting Arrest, Methamphetamine
On Wednesday, Dec. 28, around 4:00 p.m., deputies saw John Wayne Mills, who they knew did not have a valid driver’s license, driving near Marianna. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Mills, but during the stop, he attempted to flee on foot. Mills was quickly caught but continued trying...
