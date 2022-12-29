Dalton Schultz with a pair of TD receptions for Cowboys

Anyone with Dalton Schultz on their fantasy football team has to be rejoicing.

The Dallas Cowboys’ tight end has a pair of touchdown receptions against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.

The second one was off a pretty pass from Dak Prescott, who delivered a splendid pass to Schultz for 10 yards and a 24-13 lead after the PAT.

The first touchdown to Schultz was much easier as he was left uncovered and had no obstacles en route to the TD.