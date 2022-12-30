ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Salt Lake, UT

KSLTV

U of U searching for man after student apartment break-in

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah Department of Public Safety is searching for a suspect and investigating a forcible entry of a student apartment. The break-in happened on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. at the 900 Court University Student Apartments. No one was injured and no property was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KRON4 News

Two teens arrested after robbery in Daly City

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of robbery on Friday afternoon, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police were informed of a robbery just before 4 p.m., in the area of Serramonte and Gellert boulevards. Officers responding to the scene found and arrested a 15-year-old girl and 19-year-old man […]
DALY CITY, CA
CBS News

Stockton police investigate shooting at E. Church, S. Stanislaus streets

STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Stockton on Monday night. The Stockton Police Department said at least one person was shot in the area of East Church and South Stanislaus streets. As of 9:50 p.m., officers were on the scene investigating. There was no information available on...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Elderly man killed in Daly City hit-and-run

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Daly City Sunday night, the Daly City Police Department announced in a press release. DCPD said it received multiple calls about a car hitting a pedestrian on San Jose Avenue near Flournoy Street just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. After […]
DALY CITY, CA
KSLTV

Park City man dies in snowmobile accident

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A 55-year-old man from Park City has died after a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area of Wasatch County. According to a Facebook post from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Kenneth Block was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope at approximately 2 p.m. Monday when the vehicle upended and landed on top of him.
PARK CITY, UT
KRON4 News

3-year-old missing from Millbrae in possible parental abduction

MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — Officials are searching for a toddler who went missing in Millbrae on Sunday, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO). A press release says the toddler went missing between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Police believe the child, 3-year-old Andrea Flores, could be a victim of parental abduction. She […]
MILLBRAE, CA
KRON4 News

2 SF business storefronts rammed, burglarized Monday morning

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two San Francisco businesses had their storefronts rammed by vehicles and were burglarized in the early morning hours of Monday, according to the San Francisco Police Department. In the first incident, SFPD officers from Mission Station responded to a possible burglary in progress at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

North Bay mourns loss of 2 teens in 'horrific' Highway 101 crash

NOVATO, Calif. - Multiple families were mourning over the holiday weekend after a deadly Highway 101 crash involving five teens. Two teenagers died and three others were seriously injured in the rainy car crash in Novato Thursday night. San Rafael City Schools identified the driver as Jameson Zamlich, a Terra...
NOVATO, CA
KSLTV

Rally car legend Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A 55-year-old man from Park City has died after a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area of Wasatch County. According to a Facebook post from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Kenneth Block was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope at approximately 2 p.m. Monday when the vehicle upended and landed on top of him.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
CBS San Francisco

New Year's Day shooting is Oakland's 1st homicide of 2023

OAKLAND -- A New Year's Day shooting in Oakland resulted in the city's first homicide of 2023, police said Monday.The shooting happened Sunday just before 2:30 p.m. along the 6900 block of International Boulevard. Oakland police said in press statement that officers patrolling the area were flagged down by people reporting the shooting.Officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures, but he died at the scene, police said. He was identified as an Oakland resident. Shortly after, another gunshot victim identified as a Hayward resident arrived at a local hospital and was listed in stable condition. Investigators determined the man had also been shot on the 6900 block of International Blvd.Homicide investigators were still looking into the circumstances surrounding the death. The victim's identity was withheld pending family notification. Police asked anyone with information to contact the department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950. 
OAKLAND, CA
KSLTV

Car destroyed by fire inside Park City parking garage

PARK CITY, Utah — One car was a total loss Monday after it went up in flames inside a Park City parking structure. The incident occurred inside China Bridge Garage on Swede Alley at approximately 1:30 p.m. Battalion Chief Darren Nelson of the Park City Fire District said the...
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Ken Block of Hoonigan Industries dies in snowmobile accident

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A 55-year-old man from Park City has died after a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area of Wasatch County. According to a Facebook post from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Kenneth Block was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope at approximately 2 p.m. Monday when the vehicle upended and landed on top of him.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KRON4 News

Union City shooting injures one on New Year's Day

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the early morning on Sunday, according to the Union City Police Department. Around 3:49 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Whipple Road due to a report of a shooting. Once arriving on scene, officers found a 36-year-old woman […]
UNION CITY, CA

