KSLTV
U of U searching for man after student apartment break-in
SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah Department of Public Safety is searching for a suspect and investigating a forcible entry of a student apartment. The break-in happened on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. at the 900 Court University Student Apartments. No one was injured and no property was...
KSLTV
‘Belligerent’ patron stabbed bouncer escorting him out of Millcreek bar, police say
MILLCREEK, Utah — A man was arrested early Sunday after police say he stabbed a bouncer who was escorting him out of a Millcreek bar. Jesse Alberto Sorensen, 36, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and intoxication.
ksl.com
Salt Lake police officer arrested, accused of DUI and assaulting driver
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer was arrested over the weekend and accused of driving under the influence after investigators say he got into a fight with another driver, then pinned the driver's legs with his truck. Officer Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, was booked into the...
KTVU FOX 2
Loved ones of Oakland man allegedly killed by Stockton serial-slaying suspect speak out
OAKLAND, Calif. - A cousin and friend of an Oakland man shot dead last year said they were stunned when they learned the killing was linked to an alleged Stockton serial killer. "It was just a shock for me to, you know, when I come outside and see that it...
Two teens arrested after robbery in Daly City
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of robbery on Friday afternoon, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police were informed of a robbery just before 4 p.m., in the area of Serramonte and Gellert boulevards. Officers responding to the scene found and arrested a 15-year-old girl and 19-year-old man […]
CBS News
Stockton police investigate shooting at E. Church, S. Stanislaus streets
STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Stockton on Monday night. The Stockton Police Department said at least one person was shot in the area of East Church and South Stanislaus streets. As of 9:50 p.m., officers were on the scene investigating. There was no information available on...
Elderly man killed in Daly City hit-and-run
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Daly City Sunday night, the Daly City Police Department announced in a press release. DCPD said it received multiple calls about a car hitting a pedestrian on San Jose Avenue near Flournoy Street just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. After […]
Gephardt Daily
Police: Driver used meth prior to fatal hit-and-run crash in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man was driving under the influence of methamphetamine during a series of hit-and-run crashes that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition Saturday night. West Valley City police say Jaden Eckes, 22, admitted...
Tech CEO arrested for peeping in Panera Bread women's restroom in Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — The CEO of a Bay Area-based tech company was arrested on Monday after he was accused of spying on a woman in a Panera Bread restroom, the Mountain View Police Department said in a press release. Police confirmed to KRON4 that the arrestee is 35-year-old Eduardo Moreno, who is the […]
kion546.com
Police: Missing East Palo Alto woman was murdered; suspect arrested
EAST PALO ALTO, California (KPIX) — Police in East Palo Alto said Friday that a woman who recently went missing was murdered and that a suspect has been arrested in the case. On December 6, police and the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office launched an investigation into the...
KSLTV
Park City man dies in snowmobile accident
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A 55-year-old man from Park City has died after a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area of Wasatch County. According to a Facebook post from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Kenneth Block was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope at approximately 2 p.m. Monday when the vehicle upended and landed on top of him.
3-year-old missing from Millbrae in possible parental abduction
MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — Officials are searching for a toddler who went missing in Millbrae on Sunday, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO). A press release says the toddler went missing between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Police believe the child, 3-year-old Andrea Flores, could be a victim of parental abduction. She […]
2 SF business storefronts rammed, burglarized Monday morning
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two San Francisco businesses had their storefronts rammed by vehicles and were burglarized in the early morning hours of Monday, according to the San Francisco Police Department. In the first incident, SFPD officers from Mission Station responded to a possible burglary in progress at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block […]
KTVU FOX 2
North Bay mourns loss of 2 teens in 'horrific' Highway 101 crash
NOVATO, Calif. - Multiple families were mourning over the holiday weekend after a deadly Highway 101 crash involving five teens. Two teenagers died and three others were seriously injured in the rainy car crash in Novato Thursday night. San Rafael City Schools identified the driver as Jameson Zamlich, a Terra...
KSLTV
New Year's Day shooting is Oakland's 1st homicide of 2023
OAKLAND -- A New Year's Day shooting in Oakland resulted in the city's first homicide of 2023, police said Monday.The shooting happened Sunday just before 2:30 p.m. along the 6900 block of International Boulevard. Oakland police said in press statement that officers patrolling the area were flagged down by people reporting the shooting.Officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures, but he died at the scene, police said. He was identified as an Oakland resident. Shortly after, another gunshot victim identified as a Hayward resident arrived at a local hospital and was listed in stable condition. Investigators determined the man had also been shot on the 6900 block of International Blvd.Homicide investigators were still looking into the circumstances surrounding the death. The victim's identity was withheld pending family notification. Police asked anyone with information to contact the department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
KSLTV
Car destroyed by fire inside Park City parking garage
PARK CITY, Utah — One car was a total loss Monday after it went up in flames inside a Park City parking structure. The incident occurred inside China Bridge Garage on Swede Alley at approximately 1:30 p.m. Battalion Chief Darren Nelson of the Park City Fire District said the...
KSLTV
Two children in critical condition after Tesla plunges off cliff
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. — Four people were rescued from a vehicle that plunged hundreds of feet off a cliff in California. A Tesla was driving on Highway 1 at Devil’s Slide when it went off the road and fell an estimated 250 feet, KNTV reported. Cal Fire...
Union City shooting injures one on New Year's Day
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the early morning on Sunday, according to the Union City Police Department. Around 3:49 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Whipple Road due to a report of a shooting. Once arriving on scene, officers found a 36-year-old woman […]
