Cardinals rookie Jesse Luketa delivers classic message to J.J. Watt

By Barry Werner
 4 days ago
Timing is everything.

J.J. Watt tried to escape the social media storm after he announced his retirement the other day.

The Arizona Cardinals great defensive lineman on Thursday related the story of a text and message he received from an unknown number.

The message was incoherent, according to Watt, totally incoherent.

Finally, Watt received a text image.

It was Cardinals rookie Jesse Luketa, who had his wisdom teeth removed. Luketa’s mouth was full of cotton gauze and he was “high off his … ” as Watt said.

Luketa was trying to ask his teammate, a surefire future Hall of Famer, for autographed jersey before Watt’s career ended in a couple of weeks.

Guaranteed that message will never be erased and the Cardinals should celebrate the gift on social media when Watt obliges Luketa.

