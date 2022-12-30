Read full article on original website
Related
Red Wings place F Jakub Vrana on waivers
The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday. The move comes nearly 2 1/2 weeks after he
Avalanche’s Darren Helm relishes season debut after grueling recovery: ‘I’ve definitely got a lot more to give’
Good luck finding an Avalanche player in a better mood these days than Darren Helm. “It felt great being back out there with the guys,” Helm said after a 3-2 home loss Monday against Vegas. Yes, the Avs dropped four straight since the NHL holiday break, falling to 19-14-3 on the year, with a chance to rebound Thursday at Vancouver. But you can’t fault Helm’s sunny disposition in a cloudy...
Comments / 0