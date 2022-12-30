Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
NBC4 Columbus
15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood
15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J. 15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon …. 15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J. Midday Forecast: January 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 3,...
Three sought in fatal north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released surveillance photos of three people of interest in a fatal shooting Monday in north Columbus. The shooting happened at approximately 6:55 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue near Morse Road. Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the […]
WKYC
'This makes me sick': Friends of 15-year-old girl outraged after deadly Ohio shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just a few days ago, Sheena Brice said she saw 15-year-old Unique Price with a big smile on her face. Brice says her children loved Pratter as their own sister and always played in the neighborhood together. But that all came to an end on Saturday...
One dead in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night. According to police, the incident was reported at approximately 6:55 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue, near the Morse Road intersection near the Hyde Park neighborhood. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced […]
myfox28columbus.com
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
Two people accused of stealing eight pairs of shoes from store near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking to identify a man and woman accused of stealing shoes from a retail store near Hilliard. CPD says on Dec. 13 at 10:45 a.m., the man and woman went to a store on the 1800 block of Hilliard Rome Road where they allegedly stole eight pairs of […]
NBC4 Columbus
Man found dead overnight on North Front St. Downtown
A man was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in downtown Columbus in what police are calling a fatal hit-skip. Man found dead overnight on North Front St. Downtown. A man was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in downtown Columbus in what police are calling a fatal hit-skip. ‘AGT: All Stars’ brings a...
WKYC
Machete used to murder clerk at Ohio Dollar Tree store; style of knife is becoming weapon of choice for criminals
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A New Year's Day murder shocked the quiet town of Upper Sandusky when a man armed with a machete killed a recent college graduate. Keris Reibel was working as a cashier at a Dollar Tree store when police say Columbus resident Bethel Berkele walked into the store waving a machete, killing the 22-year-old.
As investigation continues, family of Sin’zae Reed calls for justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of a 13-year-old boy who was killed on the west side of Columbus is asking for justice more than two months after a murder charge against a suspect in the shooting was dismissed. “The only thing I have left of him are his ashes around my neck,” said Megan […]
55-year-old inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at Marion prison
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg Bunker, […]
Escaped Ohio inmate arrested by state police in West Virginia
CHAPMANVILLE, West Virginia — An Ohio inmate who escaped custody in Columbus last week was captured by state police in West Virginia late Sunday evening. Jacob Davidson, 38, was arrested by state police in Chapmanville, West Virginia, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 29, Davidson...
crawfordcountynow.com
Community rallies around family of murder victim
UPPER SANDUSKY—An entire community is rallying to support the family and friends of Keris Dillard Riebel. Riebel, a 2019 graduate of Wynford High School, is being remembered as a light to all who knew her. A tribute was posted Monday on the Wynford Royals Facebook page that read:. Wynford...
Columbus suspects arrested after man killed in Springfield
That morning, officers were called to the 100 block of South Race Street on reports of of a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman had been injured in the home.
Man dead, 4 injured in shooting at Columbus adult-entertainment club
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead and four others are injured after an argument leads to a shooting at an adult-entertainment club in Mifflin Township. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Bucks Platinum Club in the 2800 Block of Johnstown Road. According to the Franklin...
Police: 1 injured in Whitehall shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Whitehall Sunday afternoon, according to the Whitehall Division of Police. Police responded to the area of East Main Street and South Hamilton Road at around 3:21 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
Police comments on dismissal of charges in shooting death of Sinzae Reed
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police responded to charges being dropped against a man accused of killing 13-year-old Sinzae Reed near Wedgewood Apartments on October 12. Krieg Butler, 36, was arrested and charged with Sinzae's murder on Oct. 12, days after the 13-year-old's death. Franklin County Municipal...
Two victims expected to survive separate shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a pair of shootings from Sunday evening with both victims expected to survive their respective injuries. Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to a walk-in victim at a Columbus area hospital after a 36-year-old male checked himself in with a gunshot would to his left foot. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio Newspaper
In 2011, the Columbus Dispatch in Ohio set out on a mission to find Ted Williams, a homeless man who had garnered attention for his claims of having a radio-quality voice. As the newspaper searched for Williams, they discovered that he had a tumultuous past filled with struggles with addiction and financial difficulties.
WKYC
‘I was caught off guard’: Ohio man shares heart attack experience to help others keep heart health in mind
COLUMBUS, Ohio — "I thought I was pretty healthy actually. This was quite a surprise." For Jeffrey Goodman, 55, that surprise was a heart attack. “I wasn't doing anything strenuous,” he said. Over the summer he was mowing his lawn on a ride-on mower when felt chest pain...
Comments / 0