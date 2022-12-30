ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three sought in fatal north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released surveillance photos of three people of interest in a fatal shooting Monday in north Columbus. The shooting happened at approximately 6:55 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue near Morse Road. Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night. According to police, the incident was reported at approximately 6:55 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue, near the Morse Road intersection near the Hyde Park neighborhood. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead overnight on North Front St. Downtown

A man was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in downtown Columbus in what police are calling a fatal hit-skip. Man found dead overnight on North Front St. Downtown. A man was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in downtown Columbus in what police are calling a fatal hit-skip. ‘AGT: All Stars’ brings a...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

55-year-old inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at Marion prison

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg Bunker, […]
MARION, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Community rallies around family of murder victim

UPPER SANDUSKY—An entire community is rallying to support the family and friends of Keris Dillard Riebel. Riebel, a 2019 graduate of Wynford High School, is being remembered as a light to all who knew her. A tribute was posted Monday on the Wynford Royals Facebook page that read:. Wynford...
BUCYRUS, OH
10TV

Police: 1 injured in Whitehall shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Whitehall Sunday afternoon, according to the Whitehall Division of Police. Police responded to the area of East Main Street and South Hamilton Road at around 3:21 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two victims expected to survive separate shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a pair of shootings from Sunday evening with both victims expected to survive their respective injuries. Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to a walk-in victim at a Columbus area hospital after a 36-year-old male checked himself in with a gunshot would to his left foot. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
ROSS COUNTY, OH

