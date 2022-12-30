ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow Not Much Help in Drought Busting

Despite several rounds of heavy snow, it will take more to break the ongoing drought. Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan says much of the area is years behind on moisture….. Glisan says the soil needs to recharge first….. Glisan says it takes a lot of snow to melt...
Ending the holidays with a winter storm in Western South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A drive home out in western KELOLAND will likely take a little longer because of snow. All the way from Washington, Catherine Kathrein has been traveling through snow storm after snow storm. She spent Christmas with her two sons in Wisconsin and is now...
Top-8 All-Time Worst Snow Storms In South Dakota

January 12, 1888: The Schoolhouse Blizzard of 1888 claimed the lives of at least 235 people across the midwest including in South Dakota. May 3-4, 1905: Known as The Great Equalizer this blizzard dumped 3 to 4 feet of snow in parts of South Dakota. It was responsible for large livestock losses across the state. Some ranchers estimated losing as much as 90 percent of their herds of cattle and other livestock.
South Dakota plow drivers rescue 50 people in mid-December snowstorm

Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Dakota News Now Morning News - VOD - clipped version. Victim’s family questions commutation of father’s killer. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST. Livestream and VOD for...
South Dakota One of Three States with Shrinking GDP in 2022 Q3

John Tsitrian contributes the latest evidence that Governor Kristi Noem’s frequently repeated claim that South Dakota has “the strongest economy in America” is flat wrong:. The following links are to quarterly reports from the U.S. Bureau of Economic analysis. In Q1, the country’s GDP declined. U.S. GDP...
Looking to the New Year: North Dakota’s Hydrogen Hub

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum announced this Fall, he has signed a memorandum of understanding with the governors of Minnesota, Montana and Wisconsin to develop a regional clean hydrogen hub to help meet the nation’s clean energy, transportation, and agricultural needs.And this year, our state plans to develop this more. North […]
No travel advised; Winter storm continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Road conditions across South Dakota could change quickly as the weather develops. With more than a foot of snow in...
Winter Storm closes portions of Interstates 29 and 90 in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. – Due to accumulating heavy snow and sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions and extensive drifting, Interstate 90 has been closed (eastbound and westbound) from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395) and Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Discover the Coldest Place in South Dakota

Named after the Lakota and Dakota nations, South Dakota is a popular midwestern state thanks to it being the home of the Black Hills and Mount Rushmore. While your mind may not first stray to the weather when it comes to this state, do you know about the climate? What about the coldest place in South Dakota?
Area braces for snow, freezing rain and ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning is in place for southern and eastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and part of northwestern Iowa. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for parts of central and northeastern South Dakota. An Ice Storm Warning for parts of northwestern Iowa. These alerts begin Monday and will last through the afternoon and early evening Tuesday.
State Transportation Department Announces Winners Of Third “Name The Plow” Contest

PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced the winners of the third annual Name the Snowplow contest. The contest was created to engage South Dakotans about the importance of winter driving safety. The contest opened in November and over 650 entries were submitted by individuals, families, elementary school classes, senior living centers and businesses across the state. Joining Lewis and Clark and Snow Problemo in the Pierre area office this year is Little Plow on the Prairie. Other winners this year from across central South Dakota include from Mobridge; Snow Force One and in Winner, Plowabunga. Other 2023 winners include Betty White-Out; Catch My Drift and Sleetwood Mac. Winners will be introduced to their plows in January.
Beresford's Blake Peterson transferring to SDSU from Iowa State

News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. You’ve seen it in the grocery store—the prices of everything continue to rise, especially eggs, which creates an even larger problem for the restaurant industry, including in Sioux Falls. Pours at 4:00, Lupulin Brewing Co. brings Minnesota...
Marty Jackley address the drug issues in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- As South Dakota Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley prepares to take the oath of office for another four year term, he says there are crime issues he is concerned about. Jackley says the state does have some dollars available for anti-drug education. Jackley says they have a good background...
WATCH: Large deer herd crosses snowy highway in McPherson County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Large deer herds are nothing new in South Dakota, but one herd is grabbing drivers’ attention in the northern part of the state. One KELOLAND viewer in McPherson County sent KELOLAND News video of deer crossing SD Highway 47 north of Eureka. You can see the video of a few deer crossing the snowy road in the video above.
