PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced the winners of the third annual Name the Snowplow contest. The contest was created to engage South Dakotans about the importance of winter driving safety. The contest opened in November and over 650 entries were submitted by individuals, families, elementary school classes, senior living centers and businesses across the state. Joining Lewis and Clark and Snow Problemo in the Pierre area office this year is Little Plow on the Prairie. Other winners this year from across central South Dakota include from Mobridge; Snow Force One and in Winner, Plowabunga. Other 2023 winners include Betty White-Out; Catch My Drift and Sleetwood Mac. Winners will be introduced to their plows in January.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO