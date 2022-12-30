Read full article on original website
Xi Jinping estimates China's 2022 GDP grew at least 4.4%. But Covid misery looms
China's economy grew at least 4.4% in 2022, according to leader Xi Jinping, a figure much stronger than many economists had expected. But the current Covid wave may hobble growth in the months ahead. China's annual GDP is expected to have exceeded 120 trillion yuan ($17.4 trillion) last year, Xi...
One third of world economy expected to be in recession in 2023, says IMF chief
This year is going to be tougher on the global economy than the one we have left behind, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva has warned. "Why? Because the three big economies, US, EU, China, are all slowing down simultaneously," she said in an interview that aired on CBS Sunday.
Global markets try to put last year's misery behind them
Global stocks are pushing higher on the first major trading day of 2023 as investors try to look beyond a gloomy outlook for the world economy, China's worst Covid outbreak and stubbornly high inflation in Europe. Europe's Stoxx 600 index rose 1.2% by 08.42 ET Tuesday, off earlier highs but...
Here's what will drive markets this year
Welcome to the first trading day of 2023. Markets are pushing higher but don't get comfortable just yet — if last year taught us anything it's to expect the unexpected. On the first trading day of 2022, the S&P 500 and Dow hit record-highs. Later that week, minutes from the Federal Reserve highlighted increasing concern over rising inflation and indicated that officials were considering rate hikes. Since then, trillions of dollars have been erased from markets across the globe as equities and bonds were whipsawed by hawkish Fed policy, geopolitical chaos, Covid shutdowns and more.
Get ready for a 'slowcession' in 2023, Moody's says
Many CEOs, investors and consumers are worried about a recession in 2023. But Moody's Analytics says the more likely scenario is a "slowcession," where growth grinds to a near halt but a full economic downturn is narrowly avoided. "Under almost any scenario, the economy is set to have a difficult...
Elon Musk has lost a bigger fortune than anyone in history
Elon Musk's wealth destruction has become historic. The CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter is worth $137 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, good enough for second place on the list of the world's richest behind LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault. But at its peak in November 2021, Musk's net worth was $340 billion.
