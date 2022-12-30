Welcome to the first trading day of 2023. Markets are pushing higher but don't get comfortable just yet — if last year taught us anything it's to expect the unexpected. On the first trading day of 2022, the S&P 500 and Dow hit record-highs. Later that week, minutes from the Federal Reserve highlighted increasing concern over rising inflation and indicated that officials were considering rate hikes. Since then, trillions of dollars have been erased from markets across the globe as equities and bonds were whipsawed by hawkish Fed policy, geopolitical chaos, Covid shutdowns and more.

