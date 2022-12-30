Read full article on original website
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Vikings place O'Neill, Schlottmann on injured reserve
Vikings make several roster moves heading into final week of the 2022 regular season
5 NFL players who suffered career-altering injuries during a game
While injuries are a part of the game of football, they can also be its kryptonite. Buffalo Bill defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was indefinitely postponed. “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac […]
Steelers' Mike Tomlin reflects on long relationship with Damar Hamlin: 'Got a lot of love for that young man'
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin reflected on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday as fans wait to hear more about his health.
Tennessee Titans injury report: Derrick Henry, Jeffery Simmons return to practice for Jags game
The Tennessee Titans' choice to rest starters against the Dallas Cowboys last week seems to have worked out heading into Week 18. The Titans (7-9) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) on Saturday (7:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN) needing a win to clinch a playoff spot. Six of the seven starters the Titans rested against the Cowboys returned to practice on Tuesday, including star contributors like running back Derrick Henry, defensive linemen Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry and defensive backs...
Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest
The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
All 32 NFL Teams Change Twitter Avatars to Honor Damar Hamlin
Support for the Bills safety continues to pour in as the 24-year-old remains in critical condition in the ICU.
Chuck Hughes, Mike Utley and more: The scariest medical moments in Detroit sports history
Monday night, the NFL world stopped when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of the game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Medical personnel had to use CPR and a defibrillator on the field after Hamlin reportedly suffered cardiac arrest. As he was being worked on, Hamlin's teammates and opponents watched and were left only to cry, pray and hope for the best. ...
