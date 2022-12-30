Read full article on original website
Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest
The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Should Hamlin incident impact how parents view sports for kids?
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nellie Drew leads the University at Buffalo’s Center for the Advancement of Sport. On Tuesday morning, she joined News 4 to discuss what happened to Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Monday night’s game against the Bengals. During the first quarter of the game,...
Fans give millions to Damar Hamlin’s toy drive for kids
Damar Hamlin’s goal was simple: He wanted to raise $2,500 online to buy toys for needy kids. Then came Monday, when the Buffalo Bills safety was critically injured and needed his heart restarted on the field in a chilling scene that unfolded during a nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He instantly became one of the biggest stories in sports, and thousands of people found his GoFundMe page.
Bills arrive back in Buffalo after suspension of game
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills did not stay in Cincinnati Monday night after their game against the Bengals was suspended following a traumatic incident on the field. During the first quarter of the game, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed, suffering cardiac arrest. As a result, the game...
Fans raise more than $3M for Damar Hamlin’s toy drive fundraiser
The NFL community was rocked after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans raise more than $3M for Damar Hamlin’s toy drive …. The NFL community was rocked after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the...
