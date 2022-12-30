Read full article on original website
GRAINS-Soy, wheat, corn sag as traders reduce risk in new year
Weather seen as 'mixed bag' in dry Argentina, brokers say. CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) grain and soybean futures closed lower on Tuesday as the dollar rallied and broad-based selling hit a range of markets, analysts said. Oil prices also tumbled, pressured by a gloomy...
India govt to take final call on selling wheat in open market in 10 days - sources
Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Indian government is considering selling 2.1 million tonnes of wheat in open market to control food inflation and a final decision will be taken in the next 10 days, two government officials told Reuters on Tuesday. The intervention is being planned by the government via...
Brazil's fuel tax exemption to last 1 year for diesel; 2 months for gasoline, ethanol
BRASILIA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has decided that a federal tax exemption for fuels will last one year for diesel and biodiesel, and two months for gasoline and ethanol, a decree published in the official gazette showed on Monday. Lula had already announced...
TABLE-Ukraine grain exports down 30% in first half of 2022/23 season
KYIV, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Grain export shipments from Ukraine, a major global grower and exporter, fell by almost 30% year on year in the first half of the 2022/23 July-June season, agriculture ministry data showed. The following are details of Ukrainian grain exports. UKRAINE'S GRAIN EXPORTS IN H1 2022/23 SEASON commodity H1 2022/23 H1 2021/22 2022/23 vs (tonnes) (tonnes) 2021/22 (%) wheat 8,382,000 15,819,000 -47.0 corn 12,523,000 10,824,000 +15.7 barley 1,623,000 5,196,000 -68.8 GRAIN TOTAL 22,613,000 32,199,000 -29.8 (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman )
India aims for $17 bln cut in food, fertiliser subsidies in 2023/24 - sources
Jan 3 (Reuters) - India aims to cut spending on food and fertiliser subsidies to 3.7 trillion rupees ($44.6 billion) in the fiscal year from April, down 26% from this year, two government officials said, to rein in a fiscal deficit that ballooned during the COVID-19 pandemic. Food and fertiliser...
White House: U.S. coordinating with South Korea on responses to the North, including nuclear scenarios
"We're not discussing joint nuclear exercises," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, noting that South Korea doesn't have nuclear weapons.
France's InVivo to buy one of the world's oldest malthouses in Belgium
PARIS, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Malteries Soufflet, a branch of French agribusiness group InVivo, said on Monday it had signed an agreement to take over Belgian malthouse Castle Malting, one of the oldest producers of the beer ingredient in the world. When InVivo announced the takeover of its peer Soufflet...
UPDATE 1-Czech farm to cull 220,000 chickens in country's largest bird flu outbreak
PRAGUE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Czech authorities are preparing to destroy up to 220,000 hens on a poultry farm in the west of the country after bird flu was discovered there last week, in the biggest outbreak to date. Bird flu was reported last Friday at the farm located 150...
Soybeans close at one-week low | Tuesday, January 3, 2023
March corn ended the day down 6¢ while March soybeans are down 29¢. At $14.94, March soybeans are at the lowest price since this time last week. CBOT wheat is down 12¢. KC wheat is down 16¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 16¢. Live cattle are...
