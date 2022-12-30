Read full article on original website
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A winter weather system will move through the area today through tomorrow and will bring significant impacts to at least parts of the area. Precipitation has been lifting northeastward through the area this morning bringing rain, freezing rain, and snow the the area. Most of the snow that has fallen so far (an inch or two has been in far western and northern parts of the Local4 viewing area. There has been some freezing rain, but many still have temperatures above 32, so freezing rain hasn’t been a big concern yet. Temperatures around the area range from the upper 20s in the north to the lower 30s out west to the mid/upper 30s in the southwest. Winds are a bit blustery out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph with some gusts up around 25+ mph. As the area progresses through the afternoon, more moisture will lift northeastward into the area. By the end of the afternoon and into tonight, some of the heavier moisture will start to make its way into the area. At the same time, colder temperatures in the northwest will start to push southeastward. So areas of northern and western parts of the Local4 viewing area will start to see heavier snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. There could even be some thunder. Farther southeast, closer to the Tri-Cities vicinity, rain could change over to freezing rain and icing will become a bigger concern. Some of that ice could become rather significant for areas southeast of a line from North Platte to O’Neill. Ice accumulation of 0.10″ to 0.50″ will be possible with some of the worst toward Northeast Nebraska. As winds speeds increase a bit later tonight and into tomorrow morning, power outages become an concern due to down trees and power lines. As the night progresses, more of that freezing rain will transition over to snow from west to east. But moving toward tomorrow morning, the snow does lighten up a little. Snow chances will continue on Tuesday, but will come to an end from west to east through the day. While some wrap around lighter snow will still be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, very little additional snow accumulation is expected. Blowing snow could be a bit of an issue on Tuesday with winds out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. In total, some of the highest amounts of snow will occur in northwestern parts of the Local4 viewing area. Some totals of 12 to 18 inches of snow with some isolated locations up to 2 feet are possible. Amounts will quickly drop as you go southeastward. For the Tri-Cities area, I’m currently anticipating 1 to 4 inches of snow. Locations such as Lexington to Broken Bow to Albion could be in line for anywhere from 3 to 9 inches of snow. Amounts should significantly drop off southeast of the southeast. Some in the far southeast may see little to now wintry precipitation. The far southeast corner of Nebraska has a small chance of even getting in on a little isolated severe weather later today.
