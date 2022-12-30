ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATE

Morant gives signature shoes to boy after Grizzlies beat Sacramento

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Beyond the Grizzlies coming away with a win against the Sacramento Kings Sunday night, one 9-year-old middle Tennessee boy walked away with the gift and experience of a lifetime. The Grizzlies’ star player Ja Morant saw Zander Carr in the stands and gifted him his not yet released Ja Nike 1’s. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Citrus County Chronicle

Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Citrus County Chronicle

Adebayo scores 31, Heat recovers to beat Clippers 110-100

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 31 points and 13 rebounds, and the Miami Heat recovered from blowing a 21-point lead to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-100 on Monday night for their second win in a row. “Bam was just Mr. Reliable all game long,” Heat coach...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Randle, Brunson help lift Knicks over Suns 102-83

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 28 points and 16 rebounds to lead the New York Knicks to a 102-83 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday in New York. “My teammates are getting me the ball in the right spots. They’re getting me going early,” Randle said. “It’s just focus and effort, night in and night out.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Citrus County Chronicle

Analysis: The Suns are on the brink, and not in a good way

Only 18 months ago, the Phoenix Suns were on the brink. They held a 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. They were two wins away from the parade. Chris Paul was finally going to get his ring. Suns in Four was not just a stadium chant but a very real possibility.
PHOENIX, AZ
Citrus County Chronicle

Nets roll to 12 in a row as Vaughn builds winner in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacque Vaughn was viewed as such a temporary solution in Brooklyn that his successor was already assumed before he coached one game. That was two months ago. The Nets had parted ways with Steve Nash and were expected to hire suspended Boston coach Ime Udoka. Vaughn would run the show until Udoka arrived, then slide back down the bench.
BROOKLYN, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Late-season winning streak is meaningful for Saints' Allen

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The sights of defensive end Cameron Jordan celebrating multiple sacks and Marshon Lattimore trotting triumphantly into the end zone with the ball in his hands were reminiscent of playoff seasons in the New Orleans Saints' recent past. The Saints seem to have recaptured the ability...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Denver Gazette

Avalanche’s Darren Helm relishes season debut after grueling recovery: ‘I’ve definitely got a lot more to give’

Good luck finding an Avalanche player in a better mood these days than Darren Helm. “It felt great being back out there with the guys,” Helm said after a 3-2 home loss Monday against Vegas. Yes, the Avs dropped four straight since the NHL holiday break, falling to 19-14-3 on the year, with a chance to rebound Thursday at Vancouver. But you can’t fault Helm’s sunny disposition in a cloudy...
DENVER, CO

