TABLE-Ukraine grain exports down 30% in first half of 2022/23 season
KYIV, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Grain export shipments from Ukraine, a major global grower and exporter, fell by almost 30% year on year in the first half of the 2022/23 July-June season, agriculture ministry data showed. The following are details of Ukrainian grain exports. UKRAINE'S GRAIN EXPORTS IN H1 2022/23 SEASON commodity H1 2022/23 H1 2021/22 2022/23 vs (tonnes) (tonnes) 2021/22 (%) wheat 8,382,000 15,819,000 -47.0 corn 12,523,000 10,824,000 +15.7 barley 1,623,000 5,196,000 -68.8 GRAIN TOTAL 22,613,000 32,199,000 -29.8 (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman )
India aims for $17 bln cut in food, fertiliser subsidies in 2023/24 - sources
Jan 3 (Reuters) - India aims to cut spending on food and fertiliser subsidies to 3.7 trillion rupees ($44.6 billion) in the fiscal year from April, down 26% from this year, two government officials said, to rein in a fiscal deficit that ballooned during the COVID-19 pandemic. Food and fertiliser...
GRAINS-Corn, soy, wheat sag as traders reduce risk in new year
CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures stumbled on Tuesday in "risk-off" trading amid spillover pressure from losses in other markets and gains in the U.S. dollar, analysts said. Oil prices also tumbled while U.S. stocks struggled. Gains in the dollar, which was headed...
CBOT Calls-Soy up 2-4 cents, corn even-down 2 cents, wheat down 1-3 cents
CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 1 to 3 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures ease, pressured by a...
Soybeans close at one-week low | Tuesday, January 3, 2023
March corn ended the day down 6¢ while March soybeans are down 29¢. At $14.94, March soybeans are at the lowest price since this time last week. CBOT wheat is down 12¢. KC wheat is down 16¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 16¢. Live cattle are...
