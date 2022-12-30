ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KFVS12

Good Samaritan Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois hospital introduced its first baby born in the new year. According to Good Samaritan Hospital, Victoria and Austin, of Centralia, are the proud parents of baby boy Axten. He was born at 2:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. He weighed 7 pounds...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
lutheranmuseum.com

Granite City Steel Worker

Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
GRANITE CITY, IL
KFVS12

Mercy Health-Lourdes introduces its first baby of 2023

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky hospital introduced its first baby of 2023. Baby boy Deacon Nelson was the first baby born in the new year at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. He was born at 9:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. According to the hospital, Deacon weighed 7 pounds, 8...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Former Miner Santana to manage new Prospect League team in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A familiar face will lead the yet-to-be named Marion baseball team when they take the field in the Prospect League later this year. Team organizers introduced former Southern Illinois Miners second baseman Ralph Santana as the field manager during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, January 3.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Heartland river levels on the rise

(KFVS) - Both the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers could rise several feet after rainfall this week. According to the National Weather Service-Paducah, the Mississippi River is projected to jump a little more than one foot since Monday morning to 8.49 feet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3. This is...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
WEHT/WTVW

White County deputies warn NOT to drive Monday night

WHITE CO., Ill. (WEHT) — The White County Sheriff’s Department has put out a PSA for anyone driving Monday night or the next day. Deputies gave the warning out on social media, mentioning that weather conditions in the area could make driving dangerous. “Dense fog, heavy rains and localized flooding will make driving hazardous this […]
WHITE COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A Perry County man is wanted on charges of assault, burglary and more. According to a Facebook post by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, they are looking for Danny Wesley Brown, 60, on a warrant charging him with two counts of felony first-degree assault, two counts of felony armed criminal action, felony first-degree kidnapping/inflicting injury/terrorizing, felony first-degree burglary and felony unlawful use of a weapon. No bond was set.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Former Miner Ralph Santana to manage new Marion baseball team

Man arrested after Graves Co. deputies find thousands of pills, 15 lbs. of marijuana at home. A man was arrested after deputies found thousands of pills and 15 pounds of marijuana while serving a search warrant. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/03. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The Breakfast Show...
MARION, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Williamson County now included in counties not ending cash bail

Williamson County is now included in the group of Illinois counties that will not end cash bail beginning at midnight, WFCN reports. Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said on Saturday a temporary restraining order has been granted. On Wednesday, Kankakee County Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington declared unconstitutional parts of the...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Semi tanker overturns on US 62 west of Paducah

A semi tanker truck overturned Friday morning on US 62/Blandville Road west of Paducah near Childress Road. The tanker was carrying a load of fuel that had to be offloaded before the semi could be uprighted and removed. There were lane closures while the cleanup took place. That was a...
PADUCAH, KY

