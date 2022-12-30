Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Good Samaritan Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois hospital introduced its first baby born in the new year. According to Good Samaritan Hospital, Victoria and Austin, of Centralia, are the proud parents of baby boy Axten. He was born at 2:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. He weighed 7 pounds...
lutheranmuseum.com
Granite City Steel Worker
Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
Illinois’ Most Romantic Place is This Hot Tub in the Woods
Romance is such a subjective thing. What's romantic for one person might not be for another. However, I think most of us can agree that hot tubs check that box and that's probably why the most romantic location in Illinois is this place with a hot tub in the woods of Union County.
KFVS12
Schnucks ‘Flexforce’ employment option coming to Cape Girardeau location
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Following a launch in the St. Louis area, Schnucks announced it will be expanding its “Flexforce” employment option to other locations, including Cape Girardeau. According to a release from Schnucks, employees can log in to a scheduling app to look at and claim...
KFVS12
Illinois judge sides with 65 counties challenging provision of SAFT-T Act
A "custody swap" at a Marion, Illinois truck stop and gas station on Christmas Eve ends with the arrest of a father of three. Body slams and clotheslines. That's how a few Heartland athletes are training for their dream. Young cancer survivor spreads joy. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. One...
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape Girardeau
Update and correction: previously the title indicated you have to drive to Columbia or St. Louis for a White Castle location; Cape Girardeau was necessarily added. This White Castle in Minneapolis, Minnesota is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.Photo byTodd Murray, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
KFVS12
Mercy Health-Lourdes introduces its first baby of 2023
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky hospital introduced its first baby of 2023. Baby boy Deacon Nelson was the first baby born in the new year at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. He was born at 9:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. According to the hospital, Deacon weighed 7 pounds, 8...
KFVS12
Former Miner Santana to manage new Prospect League team in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A familiar face will lead the yet-to-be named Marion baseball team when they take the field in the Prospect League later this year. Team organizers introduced former Southern Illinois Miners second baseman Ralph Santana as the field manager during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, January 3.
KFVS12
Heartland river levels on the rise
(KFVS) - Both the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers could rise several feet after rainfall this week. According to the National Weather Service-Paducah, the Mississippi River is projected to jump a little more than one foot since Monday morning to 8.49 feet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3. This is...
Think You Can Handle One of the Most Dangerous Hikes in Illinois?
There are leisure hikes, sightseeing hikes and hikes you go on for a little bit of exercise. This twelve-mile hike is none of those. It's not for the beginner. One of the most dangerous hiking trails in Illinois. If you've never done much hiking, this hike is not for you......
White County deputies warn NOT to drive Monday night
WHITE CO., Ill. (WEHT) — The White County Sheriff’s Department has put out a PSA for anyone driving Monday night or the next day. Deputies gave the warning out on social media, mentioning that weather conditions in the area could make driving dangerous. “Dense fog, heavy rains and localized flooding will make driving hazardous this […]
KFVS12
Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A Perry County man is wanted on charges of assault, burglary and more. According to a Facebook post by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, they are looking for Danny Wesley Brown, 60, on a warrant charging him with two counts of felony first-degree assault, two counts of felony armed criminal action, felony first-degree kidnapping/inflicting injury/terrorizing, felony first-degree burglary and felony unlawful use of a weapon. No bond was set.
KFVS12
Former Miner Ralph Santana to manage new Marion baseball team
Man arrested after Graves Co. deputies find thousands of pills, 15 lbs. of marijuana at home. A man was arrested after deputies found thousands of pills and 15 pounds of marijuana while serving a search warrant. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/03. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The Breakfast Show...
wpsdlocal6.com
Carbondale officers receive complaint of 'police impersonator' scam
CARBONDALE, IL — Carbondale police are reminding the community that no police officer will take bond money for a warrant over the phone — or outside of the police department — after receiving a complaint about a scam call. According to a release from the Carbondale Police...
wpsdlocal6.com
Williamson County now included in counties not ending cash bail
Williamson County is now included in the group of Illinois counties that will not end cash bail beginning at midnight, WFCN reports. Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said on Saturday a temporary restraining order has been granted. On Wednesday, Kankakee County Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington declared unconstitutional parts of the...
Missouri State Highway Patrol records first fatal crash of 2023
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. – A Benton, Missouri, man has become the year’s first recorded traffic fatality on the state’s highways. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, on Highway 77 and Country Road 352 in Scott County. Investigators claim a...
KFVS12
Armed robbery at business under investigation in Franklin County, Ill.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An armed robbery at a business in Franklin County, Illinois is under investigation. According to Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon, an armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint happened late Thursday at a rural business in the county. Sheriff Bacon said the investigation is in its...
YAHOO!
Sheriff: Infant returned to grandparents days after she was taken from Kenwood Mall
The 10-month-old girl who was taken from the Kenwood Towne Centre on Tuesday has been located, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. Valerie Williams was returned to her grandparents just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday following a medical evaluation by the Colerain Township Fire Department, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
KFVS12
1 killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Rte. 3 in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a multiple-vehicle crash in Union County on Monday night, January 2. The crash happened at 9:11 p.m. on Route 3 near Refuge Road. According to Illinois State Police, one person was killed and one person was injured in a three vehicles...
westkentuckystar.com
Semi tanker overturns on US 62 west of Paducah
A semi tanker truck overturned Friday morning on US 62/Blandville Road west of Paducah near Childress Road. The tanker was carrying a load of fuel that had to be offloaded before the semi could be uprighted and removed. There were lane closures while the cleanup took place. That was a...
