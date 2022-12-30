Read full article on original website
ATLANTA (AP) — A big part of Georgia’s offense — big in every way — could be hampered in the national championship game against TCU. Georgia’s two-tight end formation is uncertain due to an ankle injury suffered by Darnell Washington in Saturday night’s College Football Playoff semifinal win over Ohio State. That could mean changes for Stetson Bennett’s passing game when the top-ranked Bulldogs try to win a second consecutive title on Monday night in Inglewood, California, against the third-ranked Horned Frogs.
During the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills game Monday night, Bills' safety Damar Hamlin was critical injured after after he tackled Bengals' wide receiver Tee Higgins.
The NCAA Division I transformation committee is recommending more sport-by-sport governance, enhanced expectations for DI schools to create a more uniform experience for athletes and allowing 25% of teams in certain sports to compete in championship events. The committee’s final report was released Tuesday and will be presented to the...
CINCINNATI (AP) — The NFL game between Buffalo and Cincinnati is suspended for the night after Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Ohio Bobcats (8-5) at Buffalo Bulls (6-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -1; over/under is 155.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bobcats take on Buffalo. The Bulls have gone 5-1 at home. Buffalo averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per...
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Dan Campbell drew a lot of chuckles after he was hired to coach the Detroit Lions nearly two years ago and got fired up talking about his players being so tough and resilient that they would bite off kneecaps. Campbell was the butt of...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs began practicing Tuesday for their regular-season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, which could ultimately earn the AFC West champions the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference in an unprecedented situation for the NFL. Just as the Chiefs were...
