Monday night, the NFL world stopped when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of the game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Medical personnel had to use CPR and a defibrillator on the field after Hamlin reportedly suffered cardiac arrest. As he was being worked on, Hamlin's teammates and opponents watched and were left only to cry, pray and hope for the best. ...

DETROIT, MI ・ 19 MINUTES AGO