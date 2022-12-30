Read full article on original website
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
College Wrestling (1/2): Missouri takes 3rd at Southern Scuffle
(KMAland) -- Missouri finished third at the Southern Scuffle on Monday thanks to one champion and three runners-up. Find the full results from that meet here. REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/2) Southern Scuffle: Missouri (3rd, 125 points, 1 champion, 6 medalists), Iowa State (11th, 48 points, 5 medalists)
Iowa lands transfer WR Anderson
(Iowa City) -- Iowa received a commitment out of the transfer portal from wide receiver Seth Anderson on Sunday. Anderson comes to Iowa City from Charleston Southern, where he caught 42 balls for 612 yards and seven scores in 2022. Anderson chose the Hawkeyes over Georgia Teck and Kansas.
Decisions, transfers will dictate Hawkeye future
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As Iowa’s football program picked up a third player from the transfer portal on Sunday, decisions in upcoming days by current Hawkeyes will determine how much experience will return in 2023. Nine players who started on offense and five who opened on defense in Iowa’s...
Iowa QB May enters transfer portal
(Iowa City) -- Iowa quarterback Carson May has entered the transfer portal. May did not appear in any games in his freshman season. A native of Jones, Oklahoma, May committed to the Hawkeyes in 2021 over offers from Old Dominion and Western Michigan.
Who Was Iowa's Player of the Game Against Kentucky?
Go Iowa Awesome is an Iowa site by Iowa fans, for Iowa fans. We're committed to delivering Hawkeye fans the news and analysis they deserve, while keeping our site free and our tongue in cheek. Support Go Iowa Awesome by purchasing some of our killer merch.
Opinion | Iowa football could compete with the Big Ten’s top teams in 2023 with marginal offensive improvement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Iowa football’s 2022 campaign wasn’t pretty. The Hawkeyes looked great at times, but at others, they looked like the bottom feeders of the Big Ten Conference. Through the wins and losses, Iowa consistently did two things — play stout defense and piss-poor offense. At...
Sam LaPorta goes to bat for embattled Iowa OC Brian Ferentz: 'He's a damn good coach'
Sam LaPorta has been a long-time supporter of his Iowa teammates and the Hawkeyes. On Saturday, Iowa defeated Kentucky 21-0 in the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl. While the defense dominated, the offense had some moments but was not as efficient. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has been the subject of...
Allen, Manz, LC girls ranked No. 1 by IAWrestle
(KMAland) -- Riverside's Molly Allen and Lewis Central's Mahri Manz are ranked No. 1 in their respective weight classes while the Lewis Central girls are also No. 1 in the latest wrestling rankings released by IAWrestle. View the full rankings here (subscription required) and list of ranked KMAlanders below. TEAM...
College Football Player's Grandfather Killed Before Bowl Game
Iowa topped Kentucky in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, the Hawkeyes had some tragic news to share following the victory. The grandfather of Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Campbell died in a car accident while he was in town for the bowl game. "Iowa LB...
Kirk Ferentz reflects on contributions of key seniors after Music City Bowl win
Kirk Ferentz gave special recognition to many of his seniors after Iowa defeated Kentucky 21-0 in the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl. Led by a dominant defense full of seniors, the Hawkeyes held the offense of the Wildcats to only 185 total yards and 10 first downs. After the game,...
2 Iowans To Be Honored During Rose Parade for Organ Donation
Choosing to become an organ donor is a wonderful, selfless decision. It is saying that even in the event of your untimely death, many others will be able to go on living. There is no greater gift. Two Iowans will be honored this weekend for the gift of life they both gave by being organ donors themselves.
Iowa DNR Encourages Participants For 2023 First Day Hike Challenge
With the new year approaching, the Department of Natural Resources, as well as state parks throughout Iowa, invite hikers to take part in the 2023 First Day Hike Challenge. Participants are encouraged to check into one of the more than 50 participating parks and forests on the State Park Passport through January 1. This includes Lake Darling State Park in Washington County, and Lake Macbride State Park in Johnson County. Each check-in will qualify that individual for a drawing of a free 2-night stay at a cabin at Pine Lake State Park in Eldora. Select parks will also have guided hikes available.
Railroad Merger has benefits for the City of Washington
The Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern Railway will be joining in a merger. Canadian Pacific completed its acquisition of Kansas City Southern in December of 2021. Immediately upon the closing of the acquisition, the shares of KCS were placed into a voting trust which ensures KCS will operate independently of CP while the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (“STB”) completes its regulatory review of the companies’ joint railroad control application to create Canadian Pacific Kansas City (“CPKC”), the only single-line railroad linking the United States, Mexico and Canada. Washington Economic Development Group Executive Director Mary Audia let KCII know how this has already impacted the City of Washington, “WEDG has been helping the city facilitate meetings between the railroad and local authorities. Because of that, the city has been able to negotiate some good dollars coming from the railroad to help with, let’s say, if we want to do a quiet zone study, or if we want to close some crossing and do more of a quiet zone so they aren’t blowing their horn all the way through. So some really good money was injected into the community because of that.” The Surface Transportation Board’s review of Canadian Pacific’s proposed control of Kansas City Southern is expected to be completed in early 2023.
Hamburg Inn not closing, lawyer for owner says
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An attorney representing the owner of the Hamburg Inn No. 2 in Iowa City says the iconic restaurant and political icon will not close in a week, despite statements from managers and employees. On Friday, managers and employees told TV9 the Hamburg Inn would close...
Cedar Rapids Woman Is Called A Hero After Going Viral On TikTok
A woman in Cedar Rapids is going viral on social media for what most users are saying are the right reasons. A couple of anti-Semitic people were hanging signs to traffic on I-380 and the woman who is being called a hero and thanked on social media by most interjects to take down the signs in front of police.
Iowa rescuers extricate seriously injured worker trapped in conveyor belt
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A worker at King's Material in Eldridge suffered serious injuries Thursday after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt, Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler said. The person was extricated from the machinery with help of numerous agencies that included a surgical team from University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week
There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
Spring Road Projects Scheduled For Johnson County
Johnson County Engineer, Greg Parker spoke at the Board of Supervisors meeting on December 21 to review department accomplishments in 2022 and discuss road projects for the new year. One such project includes a pavement rehabilitation for 540th Street SW. In the upcoming spring and summer, plans are scheduled to...
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
