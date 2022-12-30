An impressive multi-voice fuzz pedal that actually offers five strikingly different fuzz tones, while the voltage knob offers near-endless fun. If you’ve been paying attention to Walrus Audio’s releases over the last two years you’ll understand what the deal is here. Back in 2020 Walrus revealed the Ages: a ‘multi-stage’ overdrive pedal that offered five distinct drive sounds in one impressively compact pedal. Then in 2021 the brand released the Eras: a multi-stage distortion pedal that offered five distinct high-gain sounds in one impressively compact pedal.

15 HOURS AGO