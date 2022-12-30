Read full article on original website
pryorinfopub.com
Adopt Small Daily Habits for a Healthier Year
MAYES COUNTY– The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) offers free resources to help Oklahomans achieve their New Year’s health resolutions through small daily steps. Whether you wish to eat more nutritiously, move more or start living tobacco free in the new year, TSET programs like the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline and Shape Your Future can help you plan — and stay encouraged — to reach your goals.
okcfox.com
New hope into the new year as Oklahoma woman faces 3rd fight with cancer
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A local woman, now in her third fight with cancer, is seeing new hope in the new year, after a successful recovery from chemo. On this new week of the new year we got the privilege to meet Shantel Tillett and her husband Brian to hear the story of Shantel's cancer journey and the fight she's still facing.
Salmonella Outbreak Reported In Oklahoma, Other States
15 people in Oklahoma, Nebraska and South Dakota have been reported ill with Salmonella, according to the CDC. The CDC said the salmonella outbreak is connected to recalled alfalfa sprouts by the brand Sun Sprouts. Lot numbers 4211, 5211, 3212 or 4212, or expiration dates between Dec. 10, 2022 and...
Small Town Life in Oklahoma: Belzoni Community
Oklahoma has its share of rural communitiesPhoto by_Alicja_ on Pixabay. When Elliston Labor was 56 years old, he told a government biographer that he didn’t know his birthday, just that he was born in 1881.
Oklahoma is one of 3 states in the region with $7.25 minimum wage
Minimum wage is being increased this year in 26 states across the country, but not in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.
CandysDirt.com
These States Were The Hottest Spots For Lake Homes in 2022
Pipes and roadways have frozen plus air travel is a mess. Thoughts of sugarplums have passed. Now visions of warmer weather, sunset watching from your boat, and the lake home lifestyle are dancing in your head. The analysts at Lake Homes Realty, the country’s largest lake real estate brokerage, have...
Ponca City News
Oklahomans to be honored in National Rose Parade
Body OKLAHOMA CITY – December 29, 2022 -- Two Oklahomans will be representing Oklahoma in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. Morgan Flynn, of Tushka, Okla., and David Wheelis, of Oklahoma City, will be a part of the Donate Life Float featured in the parade. Every year, LifeShare of...
news9.com
Made In Oklahoma: Nacho Table
David Brooks with the Made in Oklahoma coalition joined News 9 Saturday morning to show us how to make a nacho table. For the recipe, click here.
edmondoutlook.com
Rock Star Herb Magley
Several times a week, he loads up his Fender speaker system and his wireless head mic and travels to adoring audiences around Oklahoma. They can’t get enough of him. They don’t want his shows to end. They line up afterward to talk to him. Herb is not a rock musician. Herb has figured out how to make rocks, yes, rocks from the ground, entertaining to a group of people typically difficult to engage: individuals with Alzheimer’s disease!
pdjnews.com
Oklahoma ranks among the best in the Nation
The Oklahoma Health Care Authority recently completed a 2022 Payment Error Rate Measurement (PERM) review with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). PERM issues an error rate that measures how accurately state Medicaid programs process claims and determine eligibility. Oklahoma’s 2022 PERM error rate was 1.95%, which was the second lowest rate in the nation and is significantly…
KTUL
'It's too expensive': Oklahomans preview 2023 gas and grocery prices
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — 2022 was a year of high prices and inflation. From the gas pump to the grocery store, Oklahomans were forced to spend more. So, Fox 25 wanted to find out what things will look like next year. Gas prices have gone down these past couple...
Oklahoma State Representative Files Bill To Support School Personnel
A State Representative from Tulsa filed a bill to give a pay raise to school support personnel in order to help ease ongoing staff shortages. Oklahoma State Representative John Waldron said the state needs to do a better job of supporting the people who support our children. The Big Yellow...
Ponca City News
Oklahoma News Deserts
Tucked away in the southeast corner of the state, McCurtain County residents receive television news from Shreveport, Louisiana. Shreveport is a slightly closer drive than Oklahoma City or Tulsa, and its stations rarely delve into Oklahoma politics. With statewide newspaper circulation a thing of the past, state Rep. Eddy Dempsey said his constituents mostly rely on spotty broadband service to keep up with developments at the state Capitol.
News On 6
Service Oklahoma Now Administering Vehicle Registrations, Renewals
Service Oklahoma is now administering vehicle registrations and renewals, a responsibility formerly held by the Oklahoma Tax Commission. Service Oklahoma offers six online services including help with disability placard applications, license renewals and updating addresses. For more information, click here.
koamnewsnow.com
Invasive species captured at Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees
GRAND LAKE, Okla. — Not all carp are native to NE Oklahoma waters and thus are labeled ‘invasive species’ because they can upset the aquatic ecological system. The bighead carp seen here was caught at Grand Lake O' the Cherokees by Oklahoma Dept Wildlife Conservation biologists and weighed in at a whopping 65 lbs.
earnthenecklace.com
Jason Hackett Leaving KOCO: Where Is the Oklahoma Anchor Going?
Oklahoma has been so blessed to have a talented newsperson like Jason Hackett. The anchor made people’s mornings much brighter with his infectious smile and how he delivered news stories. Now, Jason Hackett is leaving KOCO, and people won’t see him on the air next year. His longtime viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and if he will also leave Oklahoma. Find out what Jason Hackett said about his departure from the station here.
News On 6
Severe Weather Moves Out Of Parts Of Oklahoma
Some storms produced heavy rain, wind, and hail in parts of Oklahoma on Monday. Most of eastern Oklahoma was under a tornado watch until it expired at 10 p.m. Today is a day to be weather aware. I know it is a holiday, but if you live in central or eastern Oklahoma, please stay alert this afternoon and evening. Today we have more of a spring-like setup. Lows are in the 50s and 60s with highs in 60s and 70s. Gulf moisture increases today and it will feel more like April than January.
OHP Completes Training Requirements In Governor's 'Secure Oklahoma Schools' Order
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order in June, making sure law enforcement officials are prepared to take down any threat. This is to be completed by 2023. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they are in compliance with the Governor's Secure Oklahoma Schools order. They said all troopers have received the most up-to-date training for responding to an active shooter situation.
When Food Stamps for Access Oklahoma Cardholders Are Scheduled in January 2023
SNAP provides benefits to supplement the food budget of low-income households. In Oklahoma, SNAP is administered by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) and benefits are sent out monthly...
