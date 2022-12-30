Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Law Enforcement Sees Uptick In Drug DUI Cases
This time of year, law enforcement is always working to crack down on drinking and driving. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had checkpoints set up across the state on New Year's weekend to ensure people are staying safe on the roads during the holidays. But they tell News 9 they're seeing an increase of people driving under the influence of more than just alcohol.
News On 6
Service Oklahoma Now Administering Vehicle Registrations, Renewals
Service Oklahoma is now administering vehicle registrations and renewals, a responsibility formerly held by the Oklahoma Tax Commission. Service Oklahoma offers six online services including help with disability placard applications, license renewals and updating addresses. For more information, click here.
News On 6
Severe Weather Moves Out Of Parts Of Oklahoma
Some storms produced heavy rain, wind, and hail in parts of Oklahoma on Monday. Most of eastern Oklahoma was under a tornado watch until it expired at 10 p.m. Today is a day to be weather aware. I know it is a holiday, but if you live in central or eastern Oklahoma, please stay alert this afternoon and evening. Today we have more of a spring-like setup. Lows are in the 50s and 60s with highs in 60s and 70s. Gulf moisture increases today and it will feel more like April than January.
News On 6
OHP Completes Training Requirements In Governor's 'Secure Oklahoma Schools' Order
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order in June, making sure law enforcement officials are prepared to take down any threat. This is to be completed by 2023. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they are in compliance with the Governor's Secure Oklahoma Schools order. They said all troopers have received the most up-to-date training for responding to an active shooter situation.
News On 6
Oklahoma Lawmakers Head To The State Capitol To Prepare For 2023
Oklahoma Lawmakers will head to the state capitol on Tuesday to prepare for the rest of 2023. Tuesday is considered an "organizational day," when new members will be seated and leadership is appointed. The first full day of the legislative session is set for Monday, February 6th.
News On 6
Oklahoma Teen Who Died In 2018 Honored For Organ Donation
An Oklahoma teenager who died in 2018 was honored in Monday’s Tournament of Roses Parade, for her life-giving organ donation. Morgan Flynn, who lived near Atoka, died of cystic fibrosis, despite two lung transplants that extended her life. Her corneas and heart valves were donated to others. For the...
News On 6
Severe Storms Move Out Of Green Country
Heavy rain, wind, and hail moved out of Green Country Monday night after many watches and warnings were issued. Some of the storms were severe and even caused a few tornado warnings, while all of north eastern Oklahoma was under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. A powerful storm system...
News On 6
Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: January 1
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
Comments / 0