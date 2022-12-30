ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

06-14-16-23-30

(six, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

