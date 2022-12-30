Read full article on original website
Five Chinese startups that survived a tough year of Covid lockdowns
BEIJING — In a year of Covid lockdowns and travel restrictions, some Chinese startups that survived found growth online and overseas. China's economy likely grew by just 3% in 2022, economists estimate. Lockdowns stifled business and kept investors from vetting deals. The path to an IPO in the United States — an important route to reaping investment returns — essentially froze.
Kelly Evans: What if the Fed jacked rates up?
Back in late December of 2021, when Fed members themselves were thinking yeah we'll probably do about three quarter-point rate hikes next year, Berkeley professor Jon Steinsson tweeted the following:. "What should the Fed do next year? My opinion: They should raise rates by 25bp at each meeting (for a...
Dollar jumps before Fed minutes, euro dips as inflation moderates
The greenback jumped on Tuesday before the Federal Reserve on Wednesday releases minutes from its December meeting, while the euro was dented by moderating inflation data. The U.S. central bank slowed its pace of interest rate hikes to 50 basis points last month after delivering four consecutive 75-basis point hikes but stressed the need to hold rates in restrictive territory to bring down inflation.
European shares start 2023 on upbeat note on encouraging factory data
The pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 0.8%, supported by consumer discretionary stocks. The German DAX gained 1.0%, while other European exchanges also started the year on a positive note. The London and Dublin stock exchanges are closed for the New Year's day holiday. European shares rose in the first trading session...
Tesla makes China boss Tom Zhu its highest-profile executive after Elon Musk
Tesla's China chief Tom Zhu has been promoted to take direct oversight of the electric carmaker’s U.S. assembly plants as well as sales operations in North America and Europe, according to an internal posting of reporting lines reviewed by Reuters. The move makes Zhu the highest-profile executive at Tesla...
The boldest bitcoin calls for 2023 are out — and a 1,400% rally or a 70% plunge may be on the cards
Bitcoin fell over 60% in 2022, driven lower by a series of high-profile company failures and a bleak macroeconomic climate. Those who made predictions about bitcoin's price last year really missed the mark. Some market players have stuck their neck out with price calls for what could be another volatile...
Japanese families reportedly set to receive 1 million yen per child for moving out of Tokyo
The Japanese government will give families up to 1 million yen ($7,670) per child if they opt to move out of Tokyo, according to multiple media reports. The government was already offering 300,000 yen per child for families relocating to other parts of the country. The Japanese government will give...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, Wynn, Traeger, Amazon and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of Wynn Resorts added more than 3.8% after Wells Fargo upgraded the hotel and casino operator, saying it sees a significant reopening opportunity and citing China's moves toward a full reopening. The call gave a boost to. — The...
Cloud Talk: The 2023 outlook for cloud, enterprise and cybersecurity stocks
Cloud stocks underperformed in 2022 if you look at the WCLD Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing ETF falling more than 50 percent, compared to the S&P 500 falling 20 percent and the Nasdaq 100 falling more than 30 percent. Frank Holland talks with Dan Ives, managing director and senior equity research analyst for technology at Wedbush, about his 2023 outlook for the sector, top stock picks and potential merger and acquisition targets.
Tesla shares tumble more than 12% following deliveries report
Shares of Tesla closed down 12% Tuesday, a day after the electric auto maker reported fourth-quarter vehicle production and delivery numbers for 2022. The numbers represented a record for the Elon Musk-led company and growth of 40% in deliveries year over year, but they fell shy of analysts' expectations. Some...
Jim Cramer: My worldview for the first half of 2023 and the stocks that will win
Where did 2022 go so wrong and how can 2023 go right?. I am constantly trying to show you how money managers work because — unlike almost everyone in "the business" — you can cherry-pick the parts that best suit your investing strategy. My goal for the Club has been simple and true: to replicate what I did as a successful money manager so you can do the same.
South Korea fines Tesla $2.2 million for allegedly exaggerating driving range of EVs
South Korea's antitrust regulator said it would impose a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine on Tesla for failing to tell its customers about the shorter driving range of its electric vehicles in low temperatures. The driving range of the U.S. EV manufacturer's cars plunge in cold weather by up...
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday
Tuesday is the first trading day of 2023. Tesla's fourth quarter deliveries underwhelm. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. New year, new market?. Welcome to the first trading day of 2023....
Gold rallies to 6-month high in buoyant start to 2023
Gold started the new year on a solid note after ending a volatile 2022 largely unchanged, with prices rallying to a more than six-month peak on Tuesday as investors positioned for the Federal Reserve's latest policy minutes. Spot gold rose 0.7% to $1,836.12 per ounce, having hit a high since...
Solana soars 16%, SBF pleads not guilty, and why cold storage usage is growing: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Crypto World explores growing usage of cold storage as trust in crypto exchanges falls.
Treasury yields fall as uncertainty about 2023 outlook lingers
Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as uncertainty about the outlook for the new year lingered and investor attention turned to fresh economic data releases due this week. Yield and price move in opposite directions. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%. Treasurys. As the 2023 trading year kicks off, investors...
It's time to boost 401(k) contributions for 2023: 'You're smart to jump on this,' says advisor
You can defer $22,500 into your 401(k) for 2023, up from the $20,500 limit in 2022. It may be easier to achieve your 2023 retirement savings goals by boosting contributions now, experts say. But you need to know how your company's 401(k) match works before front-loading deposits. If you're eager...
Apple's market cap falls under $2 trillion as sell-off continues
Apple shares fell more than 3% during intraday trading Tuesday, giving it a market value under $2 trillion for the first time since May. Apple first hit that valuation in August 2020, as the pandemic boosted sales of products for remote work and school. It briefly hit a $3 trillion valuation in January 2022.
Microsoft recognizes its first union as ZeniMax software testers organize
Microsoft recognized the union of quality-assurance testers across ZeniMax Media in the U.S. In 2021 Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media, which publishes Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, for over $8 billion. Employees in two parts of game publisher Activision Blizzard have unionized, but Microsoft hasn't finished acquiring it. Workers at airlines,...
Market misery deals sovereign wealth funds historic setback in 2022: Study
Heavy falls in stock and bond markets over the last year have cut the combined value of the world's sovereign wealth and public pension funds for the first time ever, according to an annual study. The report on state-owned investment vehicles by industry specialist Global SWF found that the value...
