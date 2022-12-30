Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Night’ game

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri will be the first of an openly transgender woman. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday said he would not halt the execution of Amber McLaughlin, 49, who is set to die for stalking a former girlfriend and stabbing her to death nearly 20 years ago. McLaughlin’s attorneys have not planned any legal appeals. A database for the anti-execution Death Penalty Information Center shows 1,558 people have been executed since the death penalty was reinstated in the mid-1970s. All but 17 of them were men, and the center said there are no known previous cases in which an openly transgender inmate was executed. A clemency petition submitted by her attorneys cited McLaughlin’s traumatic childhood and mental health issues, which the jury never heard about at her trial. A foster parent rubbed feces in her face when she was a toddler, and her adoptive father used a stun gun on her, according to the petition, which also cited severe depression resulting in multiple suicide attempts, both as a child and as an adult.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO