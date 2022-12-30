ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 3 Night” game were:

2-6-2, FB: 8

(two, six, two; FB: eight)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

