North Carolina State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

1-8-6, Fireball:

(one, eight, six; Fireball: zero)

