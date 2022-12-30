ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

10-12-15-33-39

(ten, twelve, fifteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $416,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

