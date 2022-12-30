ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Evening” game were:

2-2-6-4, SB: 9

(two, two, six, four; SB: nine)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

