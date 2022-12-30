ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Washington Lottery’s “Hit 5” game were:

21-22-23-25-27

(twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $145,000

