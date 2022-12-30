ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Kentucky 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Kentucky 5” game were:

05-17-25-32-33

(five, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-three)

