Winning numbers drawn in ‘Kentucky 5’ game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Kentucky 5” game were:
05-17-25-32-33
(five, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-three)
